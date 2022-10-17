WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Canton, GA. Mrs. Romeo was born April 13, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Donald and Agnes (Dickson) Dubeau. In 1959, she graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After graduating, she worked as a nurse’s aid at Hepburn Hospital. On October 1, 1950, she married John Romeo, Jr. at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Lucian LaDuke officiating. The couple owned and operate Watertown Frozen Food. Mr. Romeo died in 2013.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO