Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery Tour
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery this weekend. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Suzie Renzi-Falge, board of trustees vice president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above. The tour gives...
wwnytv.com
Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of State Route 126, Castorland passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Janice; a son and his...
wwnytv.com
Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel N. Taylor, 64, of Number Four Road Lowville passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, at his home, under the loving care of his partner Ken and Lewis County Hospice. He is survived by his life partner, Kenneth Havens of Lowville; his daughter,...
wwnytv.com
Jean Irene Monroe, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean Irene Monroe, 91, died October 20, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she had been a patient for several days. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 25th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Prior to the service there will be a calling hour from 12 noon- 1:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Doris E. Rushlo, 87, of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Doris E. Rushlo, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Calling hours for Doris will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Edwards. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Edwards United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Job cuts back in Ogdensburg spending plan
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - After first saying there would be no job cuts in his initial budget proposal, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie is now saying 15 to 20 jobs could be slashed. Jellie doing no job cuts would cause the city to have a $3.5 million deficit and...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s attorney weighs in on proposed golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Can Watertown city council members Lisa Ruggiero and Cliff Olney vote on a deal for the city to buy the Watertown Golf Club if it means a lawsuit, involving both of them, would go away? City Attorney Bob Slye says he thinks so. Back in...
wwnytv.com
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
wwnytv.com
Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, 73, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Elfie Renate (Peterson) Bedford, age 73, of Morristown, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00PM, at 5 McDonald Road, Ogdensburg, NY, for friends and family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Bedford passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and under the care the of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns 2 city properties with leaky roofs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bureau of Code Enforcement has condemned two properties - one used for housing, the other for a business. The apartment house at 332 - 334 Clay Street was condemned Tuesday. Residents had to gather up their things. It’s the same property that we...
wwnytv.com
William “Bill” Morse, 70, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Morse, 70, passed away on Tuesday at his home under the care of his family. There are no funeral services. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Watertown council majority favors spending on golf club & Flynn pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A majority of Watertown city lawmakers are in favor of purchasing the Watertown Golf club at the proposed selling price of $3.4 million. The number was brought forward by owner Mike Lundy, which would include roughly 60 acres Lundy owns, along with golf carts and course equipment.
wwnytv.com
Barbara J. Romeo, 81, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara J. Romeo, 81, of Lacona, formerly, of Watertown, Pillar Point and Leesburg, FL, passed away on October 7, 2022 in Canton, GA. Mrs. Romeo was born April 13, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Donald and Agnes (Dickson) Dubeau. In 1959, she graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After graduating, she worked as a nurse’s aid at Hepburn Hospital. On October 1, 1950, she married John Romeo, Jr. at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Lucian LaDuke officiating. The couple owned and operate Watertown Frozen Food. Mr. Romeo died in 2013.
wwnytv.com
Hops Spot owner plans to open Watertown location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for food and beer to be served up again in a Watertown building that once used to be a restaurant. In fact, it’s not the first location in the north country for this owner. Once known for its Italian cuisine as Cavallario’s...
wwnytv.com
After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County businesses are rising from the ashes after flames consumed their buildings. At the beginning of the year, a fire destroyed the 60-year-old Overhead Door Company of Watertown, forcing manager Andrew Garrett to temporarily move operations to a nearby warehouse. It has been a challenge.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg fire chief makes case for more firefighters; city manager disagrees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city manager says as many as 20 jobs could be cut in the 2023 budget. Stephen Jellie asked the city council to start budget talks early this year as the city faces a $3.5 million budget deficit. Councillors were briefed on the fire...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum getting into Halloween spirit with mansion tour
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum gets ready for Halloween by offering you the chance to walk the haunted halls of LeRay Mansion. There will be ghost stories and a house tour. It’s free and accessible to everyone. You can wear a costume and you certainly want...
wwnytv.com
What would golf club deal mean to future of Thompson Park?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As fall peaks in Watertown’s Thompson Park, a group that aims to preserve the park is feeling optimistic now that a majority of city council is leaning toward buying the private land used by the Watertown Golf Club. “We’ll have the space to expand...
wwnytv.com
Union: inmate attacks officer at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says it happened in a prison dorm last Thursday. The union says the officer was counseling the inmate when the inmate lunged over a podium, knocked the officer down and hit him multiple times in the head and body before he could be subdued.
wwnytv.com
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant. According to village police, White is being investigated by...
Comments / 0