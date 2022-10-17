Byram Shubert Library in Greenwich temporarily closed after flooding due to malfunctioning sprinkler system

Read full article on original website
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Vandal Slashes Cop Car’s TiresBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Busy Port Chester Intersection On Route 1 Closed Until Further Notice
A busy intersection in Westchester County will be closed until further notice. The King Street turnaround in Liberty Square accessed from traffic traveling south along North Main Street (Route 1) in Port Chester will be closed indefinitely, Port Chester village officials announced. The turnaround will be closed so village officials...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: 4 Car Accident At Home Depot
2022-10-20@3:40pm–#Trumbull CT– Report of a FOUR car accident in the Home Depot parking lot at 90 Monroe Turnpike. Did anyone see this? I have so many questions!
Busy Exit on I-287 In Elmsford To Close For Paving
An exit ramp on a much-used Westchester highway will close soon to allow for roadwork. The I-287 westbound ramp to Exit 2 ((State Route 9A) in Elmsford will close on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 a.m., and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m., according to the New York Department of Transportation.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Restaurants join fundraising program; mutts on parade and a block party
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. If you dine at any of Norwalk’s eight “Restaurant Hive” locations on Thursday Oct. 20 from 5 until 11 p.m., a portion of your check will be donated to a new pre- and post-natal support basket program for Fairfield County women, according to a news release. The newly organized team of dining spots is partnering with social service provider “Help for Kids-The Exchange Club Center for Prevention of Child Abuse” to offer resources supporting the State Office of Early Childhood’s new mothers’ in-home services initiative. The support baskets contain informational brochures, a children’s health and grooming kit, a stuffed teddy bear, and a copy of Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey’s book What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,
Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Port Chester Announce Plans To Close
A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. "To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane
2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
Popular Sound Shore restaurant to close its doors at the end of the month
Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant is a place News 12 helped restore the power to several months after Hurricane Ida.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Opens New York Luxury Apartments
Emerson is part of a master-planned project on the Hudson River and features residential, office and retail space. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental development arm of Toll Brothers Inc., has opened Emerson, a 188-unit, 234,000-square-foot luxury apartment community located at 203 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The property is the newest installment in the Edge-on-Hudson master-planned luxury community.
Police searching for Mount Kisco woman missing since mid-July.
Officials say Alexandra Pierrot went missing from a group home residence on Grove Street in Mount Kisco on July 11.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
heystamford.com
Stamford Downtown Announces Colin Cosell as new Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular
If you’ve attended the annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular over the last several years you likely heard a familiar voice booming over the PA system. It was that of famed announcer Alan Kalter. Known as the “voice” of CBS’ “Late Show With David Letterman”, Kalter was also part of...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy
The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.
How To Get To The Must-See Harry Potter Experience In Westchester, NY
The wondrous Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience opens on October 23 and tickets are vanishing quickly to this limited-time event. Located at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, (the Taconic State Parkway entrance) which is about an hour and a half from NY! So you might be wondering how to get there. Here are three batches of options for your trip to the world of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience. Located at 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Grand Central Terminal offers Metro North service which gives travelers some varied options. On average, the Metro North ride below ranges from a 30-50 minute train commute. But there is no direct train service so you will need to hop in a cab/rideshare from the train station. One of the smoothest commutes to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is by car. Even though the rideshare option is one of the more expensive, it could be the most convenient for groups.
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear. The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
roi-nj.com
KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County
The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
