ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kEI2_0icWQ9x700

Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season.

Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris.

The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final .

Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league.

Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals .

Related

USWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five years

USWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team

15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
The Independent

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
Daily Mail

'We don't have to be best friends... Nobody wants to be best friends with us': Jurgen Klopp defends his comments on Man City, despite being dubbed 'borderline xenophobic' in a bitter row over spending

Jurgen Klopp has defended his controversial comments about the spending of clubs including Manchester City after his remarks were heavily criticised by the Premier League champions. Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's game with West Ham on Wednesday, claimed the bitter row following his comments was...
The Independent

Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender

West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ‘no problem’ with reaction to being subbed

Erik ten Hag had "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to his substitution in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Newcastle United.Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure when he was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 72nd minute of Sunday's stalemate at Old Trafford, muttering to himself as he left the pitch.The 37-year-old has had to make do with a bit-part role under Ten Hag this season, with either Rashford or Anthony Martial often preferred to lead United's attack.Ronaldo, who was making only his second Premier League start of the campaign, left Old Trafford midway through a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano...
mailplus.co.uk

Klopp: I’m no racist

JURGEN KLOPP has rejected claims that his comments before Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City were ‘borderline xenophobic’ and insisted he would hate himself if that was the case. Liverpool have been exploring all legal avenues since Monday after an anonymous briefing from City alleged that Klopp saying...
ESPN

Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy