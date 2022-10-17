Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or

Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season.

Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris.

The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final .

Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league.

Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals .

