Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump and wants him to testify on 14 November
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Earlier, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty for criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. Meanwhile,...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
An international watchdog says it's removing Pakistan from its so-called "gray list" of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing
Comments / 0