EMERALD PARK, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION (“Prairie Lithium” or the “Company”) has converted two crown mineral exploration permits with a combined area of 6,795 acres, into 21-year mineral leases. To the Company’s knowledge, the mineral leases SML001 and 002 are the first crown mineral leases issued for lithium by the province. This is important because leases are required before companies are allowed to produce a resource at commercial scale production rates. This achievement illustrates the progress Prairie Lithium has been making towards readying its resource for deployment of direct lithium extraction technology (DLE) on its lithium-rich brine resource in Saskatchewan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005155/en/ 2021 Exploration and Testing Program at 14-33-002-12 W2M (Photo: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO