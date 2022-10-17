Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
TechCrunch
One month after entering the spend management space, Rippling goes after global payroll
Today, at TechCrunch Disrupt, Rippling unveiled what Conrad describes as the “biggest launch” of his career — its new global payroll product. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in remote work with companies who had previously resisted hiring employees globally suddenly being forced to embrace the concept. One of the reasons companies resisted the move for so long is the myriad compliance and administrative headaches that come with paying people in other countries.
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16 th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006007/en/ RenaissanceRe’s 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum (Photo: Business Wire)
Why was most of mini-budget scrapped and what happens next?
We look at the reasons why Jeremy Hunt is taking action and the economic consequences
Prairie Lithium Converts Mineral Exploration Permits into 21-Year Mineral Leases, Demonstrating the Government of Saskatchewan’s Commitment to Advancing Lithium Development
EMERALD PARK, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION (“Prairie Lithium” or the “Company”) has converted two crown mineral exploration permits with a combined area of 6,795 acres, into 21-year mineral leases. To the Company’s knowledge, the mineral leases SML001 and 002 are the first crown mineral leases issued for lithium by the province. This is important because leases are required before companies are allowed to produce a resource at commercial scale production rates. This achievement illustrates the progress Prairie Lithium has been making towards readying its resource for deployment of direct lithium extraction technology (DLE) on its lithium-rich brine resource in Saskatchewan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005155/en/ 2021 Exploration and Testing Program at 14-33-002-12 W2M (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0