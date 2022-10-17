ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Football Prep Polls

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

School Record Points Prv

1. Oakland (12) 7-1 120 1

2. Cane Ridge 7-1 105 2

3. Dobyns-Bennett 7-1 95 3

4. Maryville 6-2 86 4

5. Centennial 7-1 59 6

6. Houston 6-2 44 T7

7. Collierville 7-1 36 T7

8. Ravenwood 5-3 25 9

9. Farragut 6-2 19 NR

10. Bearden 6-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1.

Division I - Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Knoxville West (12) 8-0 120 1

2. Nolensville 8-0 102 3

3. Munford 8-0 98 2

4. Page 7-1 86 4

5. Daniel Boone 8-0 67 5

6. Henry County 6-2 58 6

7. Powell 6-2 46 7

8. Mt. Juliet 7-2 34 9

9. White County 6-2 24 10

10. McMinn County 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1.

Division I - Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Greeneville (12) 9-0 120 1

2. Anderson County 8-0 106 2

3. Haywood County 8-0 98 3

4. Pearl-Cohn 7-2 70 5

5. Upperman 6-2 63 7

6. Macon County 7-1 61 6

7. Marshall County 7-1 48 8

8. Stone Memorial 7-1 35 9

9. Red Bank 7-1 30 4

10. Melrose 7-1 10 NR

(tie) Dekalb County 6-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1.

Division I - Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (12) 7-1 120 1

2. East Nashville 8-0 105 2

3. Covington 7-1 99 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 82 4

5. Waverly 6-1 67 5

6. Giles County 6-2 56 6

7. Smith County 7-1 48 8

8. Chuckey-Doak 7-1 40 7

9. Sweetwater 7-2 20 9

10. Fairview 6-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 10. Unicoi County 1. Sheffield 1.

Division I - Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Tyner Academy (11) 8-0 119 1

2. Hampton 7-1 103 2

3. Fairley 8-0 95 3

4. Riverside 7-1 76 4

5. Westview (1) 6-2 74 5

6. East Robertson 7-1 64 6

7. Huntingdon 6-2 45 7

8. Freedom Prep 7-1 35 8

9. Union City 7-1 27 9

10. Lewis County 7-1 21 10

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 1.

Division I - Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Fayetteville (6) 8-0 114 2

2. McKenzie (4) 8-0 102 1

3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 8-0 98 3

4. Peabody 7-1 83 4

5. South Pittsburg 7-2 68 5

6. Dresden 7-1 60 6

7. Moore County 7-1 49 7

8. Clay County 7-1 39 8

9. Coalfield 7-1 22 9

10. Gordonsville 6-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: McEwen 11.

Division II - Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Friendship Christian (11) 8-0 119 1

2. University-Jackson (1) 7-1 109 2

3. Middle Tennessee Christian 7-1 93 3

4. Jackson Christian 6-1 84 4

5. Nashville Christian School 6-2 75 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II - Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Lipscomb Academy (12) 8-0 120 1

2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 106 2

3. Lausanne Collegiate 6-1 85 3

4. Chattanooga Christian 7-1 83 4

5. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 71 5

Others receiving votes: CPA 15.

Division II - Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. MBA (12) 8-0 120 1

2. Baylor 7-1 108 2

3. McCallie 6-2 96 3

4. Brentwood Academy 6-2 84 4

5. Ensworth 6-2 72 5

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.¤

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

