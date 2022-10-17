Ohio High School Football Poll

If you're craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants in the state of Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should consider visiting Hunan Lion. You can't go wrong with staples like General Tso's chicken and sesame chicken. One of their specialties is their house roast duck, which has crispy skin and juicy meat and is served with a special five-spice sauce. They also have delicious Peking duck, which is served with homemade crepes, scallions, and plum sauce (if you want the dish, the restaurant requests that you order it 24 hours in advance). If you like spicy food, try their mala lamb, which is lamb that has been simmered in a garlic and chili sauce.

