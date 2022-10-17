Jacoby Windmon Sets Another Michigan State Record

The do-it-all defensive player has been an absolute force for the Spartans all season!

UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon is leaving his mark on the field and in the record books during his first season as a Michigan State Spartan.

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced that Windmon had been named the league's "Defensive Player of the Week" for his performance against Wisconsin.

The senior, who has played both defensive end and outside linebacker for MSU this season, had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, a pass break-up and forced a fumble in the Spartans' 34-28 double-overtime victory over the Badgers.

This is the third time this season that Windmon has been named the Big Ten's "defensive player of the week", the first Michigan State defender to earn the honor three times in a single season.

The forced fumble against Wisconsin was Windmon's sixth of the year, which is tied for the second-most in a single season by a Big Ten player over the past decade, trailing only the seven forced fumbles by Illinois' Jack Hansen in 2019.

In addition to being the only Michigan State player to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in a single season, Windmon is just the sixth player in the conference's history to accomplish the feat. He joins Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald (1995), Wisconsin's Tom Burke (1998), Penn State's Paul Posluszny (2005), Ohio State's Ryan Shazier (2013) and Northwestern's Anthony Walker (2015) in that exclusive club.

No player has won the award four times in the same season.

On the season, Windmon has racked up 37 tackles (13 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six foced fumbles, three pass break-ups, an interception and a fumble recovery.