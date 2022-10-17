Read full article on original website
Men's Hockey Suffers 3-2 Loss, Now 4-1-0
Box Score BUFFALO, N.Y. - John Hawthorne made 30 saves and his teammates blocked 18 other shot attempts as the Canisius College men's hockey team handed Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) its first loss of the season, 3-2, in a non-league game. The Engineers fall to 4-1-0 and the Golden Griffins improve to 2-3-0.
Relive the Murder at Cherry Hill in Albany
In May of 1827, a murder occurred at Cherry Hill resulting in two trials and the last public hanging in Albany. Cherry Hill invites the public to come and relive the historic night with a stirring walkthrough.
Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game
Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.
RPI graduate student named Miss United States
A Graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday.
'Black out' theme at high school football game leads to conversations about race at Guilderland
Students at Guilderland High School in the Capital Region are raising concerns about what some called a racially insensitive incident during a recent football game. Like at most high school football games, the Flying Dutchman’s student section often dress in themes in an effort to promote school spirit. At last Friday’s game, a “black out” theme encouraged students to dress in black clothing, but according to district officials, some students chose to paint their faces black.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
Trio of $150,000 New York-Bred Weanlings Top Strong Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale; King for a Day and Honest Mischief Fillies Well-Received
Morning rain notwithstanding, the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale, held on Oct. 17 in Saratoga Springs, excelled by every other measure. By the close of the sale, 136 horses changed hands for $4,533,200, a 24% uptick in total sales from last year’s renewal, when 163 horses brought $3,657,800. The $33,332 average price in 2022 posted a 49% increase over the $22,440 average in 2021, and the year-over-year median doubled to $20,000. The buy-back rate dropped to 25.3% from 29.7% last year.
SUNY Cobleskill and Empire State reveal new canine pathway program
SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Empire State have a new agreement to create a pathway for military personnel from SUNY Empire State's general studies program to SUNY Cobleskill's Canine Training and Management program.
Vegan bakery moving from Rensselaer to Troy
The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.
Hiking trail closing for the season
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
Sweet! Massive Country Concert Hitting MVP Arena in Albany in 2023
Sweet! A massive country concert will bring some good vibes to Albany in 2023. Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes Tour' is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany next April. Tickets for the show go on sale just in time for the holiday season. They'd make great stocking stuffers for that Old Dominion fan on your Christmas shopping list.
‘The Voice’ finalist to visit Glens Falls
From a national TV stage to a hometown one, music from many paths can come to Glens Falls. The Charles R. Wood Theater is getting set to host artists with a long track record.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
Army Guard to honor Battle of Saratoga Soldier
The New York National Guard's Military Forces Honor Guard will memorialize a Revolutionary War soldier who died during the Battle of Saratoga in 1777, during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Join Saratoga Druthers for a Freakshow
Join everyone and their mothers at Druthers! The restaurant known for its good eats and craft beers is hosting a Carnival themed fright night at the Saratoga Springs location.
Anderson Center Clinic in Latham plans grand opening
Anderson Center for Autism announced Wednesday that it will debut its additional location at 7 Century Hill Drive in Latham with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, November 3, at 3 p.m.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
