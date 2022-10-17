Students at Guilderland High School in the Capital Region are raising concerns about what some called a racially insensitive incident during a recent football game. Like at most high school football games, the Flying Dutchman’s student section often dress in themes in an effort to promote school spirit. At last Friday’s game, a “black out” theme encouraged students to dress in black clothing, but according to district officials, some students chose to paint their faces black.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO