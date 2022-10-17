ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Suffers 3-2 Loss, Now 4-1-0

Box Score BUFFALO, N.Y. - John Hawthorne made 30 saves and his teammates blocked 18 other shot attempts as the Canisius College men's hockey team handed Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) its first loss of the season, 3-2, in a non-league game. The Engineers fall to 4-1-0 and the Golden Griffins improve to 2-3-0.
TROY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Black out' theme at high school football game leads to conversations about race at Guilderland

Students at Guilderland High School in the Capital Region are raising concerns about what some called a racially insensitive incident during a recent football game. Like at most high school football games, the Flying Dutchman’s student section often dress in themes in an effort to promote school spirit. At last Friday’s game, a “black out” theme encouraged students to dress in black clothing, but according to district officials, some students chose to paint their faces black.
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
nybreds.com

Trio of $150,000 New York-Bred Weanlings Top Strong Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale; King for a Day and Honest Mischief Fillies Well-Received

Morning rain notwithstanding, the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Fall Sale, held on Oct. 17 in Saratoga Springs, excelled by every other measure. By the close of the sale, 136 horses changed hands for $4,533,200, a 24% uptick in total sales from last year’s renewal, when 163 horses brought $3,657,800. The $33,332 average price in 2022 posted a 49% increase over the $22,440 average in 2021, and the year-over-year median doubled to $20,000. The buy-back rate dropped to 25.3% from 29.7% last year.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Sweet! Massive Country Concert Hitting MVP Arena in Albany in 2023

Sweet! A massive country concert will bring some good vibes to Albany in 2023. Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes Tour' is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany next April. Tickets for the show go on sale just in time for the holiday season. They'd make great stocking stuffers for that Old Dominion fan on your Christmas shopping list.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy