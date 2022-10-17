ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Why the Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 Season Opener is More Important Than Ever

By Everett Williams
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZMvZ_0icWPFCR00

Phoenix Suns will begin their quest for another deep playoff run as they take on the Dallas Mavericks on opening night.

The Phoenix Suns will begin the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks, and this may be the most significant season opener for the Suns in franchise history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEhBL_0icWPFCR00
Led by Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on October 22nd to begin the NBA season.

After a historic loss to the Mavericks last year in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Suns have tried to pick up the pieces and regroup. However, this offseason was not the kindest to the Suns who were rocked with rumors, drama and outside noise.

It’s safe to say the Suns have changed substantially since the last playoff series against Dallas.

The Suns, after winning a franchise record 64 games last season, have gone through some turnover on the roster. Some new faces have brought some talent and interesting matchups for head coach Monty Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BbwY_0icWPFCR00
Head coach Monty Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 NBA season. He leads a hungry Suns franchise that has seen some changes to the roster this offseason.

What has perhaps changed the most is the relationships within the team and staff. The Kevin Durant trade rumors, the Robert Sarver case, the Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton drama has all changed the team in one way or another.

Whether the events of the offseason has affected the team’s level of play has yet to be seen in a regular season game.

Considering the aforementioned circumstances, the Phoenix Suns season opener in Footprint Center against Dallas will have great implications. The Suns will have to forget all distractions from the offseason and play the team that eliminated them from the playoffs and humiliated them sending the NBA world into a frenzy for memes.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the NBA season, and on Wednesday the Suns get a chance to get on the right track as a group, quieting the outside noise and strengthen the internal relationships in order to return the NBA Finals.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Devin Booker Could be League-Winner for Fantasy Basketball

Leaked Suns Jerseys Bring Vibrant Alternative

Cam Johnson Named as Breakout Candidate for Suns

Suns Fall in ESPN's Fun/Watchability Rankings

Paul Pierce Says Suns Championship Window is Closed

Suns Center Jock Landale Ready to Leave His Mark

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Daily

Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’

There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC 4

Utah Jazz announcer shares what’s new for the upcoming season

Utah broadcast veteran Craig Bolerjack stopped by GTU to wish happy 20th anniversary to the show and talk to us about the upcoming Jazz season. Bolerjack has worked in the broadcast industry now for 41 years and still going strong as the Utah Jazz TV play-by-play announcer. He reminisced about his early days working alongside former quarterback and sports analyst Steve Beuerlein, as well as sportscaster John Dockery, among others.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
555
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy