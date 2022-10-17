Why the Phoenix Suns' 2022-23 Season Opener is More Important Than Ever

Phoenix Suns will begin their quest for another deep playoff run as they take on the Dallas Mavericks on opening night.

The Phoenix Suns will begin the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks, and this may be the most significant season opener for the Suns in franchise history.

Led by Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks will travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on October 22nd to begin the NBA season.

After a historic loss to the Mavericks last year in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Suns have tried to pick up the pieces and regroup. However, this offseason was not the kindest to the Suns who were rocked with rumors, drama and outside noise.

It’s safe to say the Suns have changed substantially since the last playoff series against Dallas.

The Suns, after winning a franchise record 64 games last season, have gone through some turnover on the roster. Some new faces have brought some talent and interesting matchups for head coach Monty Williams.

Head coach Monty Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 NBA season. He leads a hungry Suns franchise that has seen some changes to the roster this offseason.

What has perhaps changed the most is the relationships within the team and staff. The Kevin Durant trade rumors, the Robert Sarver case, the Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton drama has all changed the team in one way or another.

Whether the events of the offseason has affected the team’s level of play has yet to be seen in a regular season game.

Considering the aforementioned circumstances, the Phoenix Suns season opener in Footprint Center against Dallas will have great implications. The Suns will have to forget all distractions from the offseason and play the team that eliminated them from the playoffs and humiliated them sending the NBA world into a frenzy for memes.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the NBA season, and on Wednesday the Suns get a chance to get on the right track as a group, quieting the outside noise and strengthen the internal relationships in order to return the NBA Finals.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Devin Booker Could be League-Winner for Fantasy Basketball

Leaked Suns Jerseys Bring Vibrant Alternative

Cam Johnson Named as Breakout Candidate for Suns

Suns Fall in ESPN's Fun/Watchability Rankings

Paul Pierce Says Suns Championship Window is Closed

Suns Center Jock Landale Ready to Leave His Mark