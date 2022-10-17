ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Inaugural Robbins Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament raises $40,000 for imaging center

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

BANNER ELK — The first annual Robbins Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Elk River Club on Monday, Sept. 19.

For 48 years, Watauga Medical Center and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation (ARHF) have presented this tournament in memory of Grover C. Robbins, Jr. He and his two brothers, Harry and Spencer, were visionaries in development. Their dreams turned reality include Tweetsie Railroad, Hound Ears Club, Beech Mountain, the Land of Oz, Linville Land Harbor, Goldrush Junction (today’s Dollywood) and Elk River Club. Over the years, these brothers had a huge impact on their community and beyond. In memory of their legacy, ARHF honored the three brothers this year with the Inaugural Robbins Brothers Memorial Golf Tournament.

During its tenure, the Grover C. Robbins, Jr. tournament raised more than $1,200,000 toward the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. ARHF is excited to build on this tradition and infuse funding into The Robbins Imaging Center in 2022.

The imaging center houses medical image processing and encompasses the use and exploration of 3D image datasets of the human body, obtained most commonly from a Computed Tomography (CT) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner to diagnose pathologies or guide medical interventions such as surgical planning, or for research purposes. The Robbins Imaging Center is an integral part of providing the best quality healthcare in the High Country.

On a picturesque day in the High Country, 23 well-spirited teams battled for the top prize and raised $40,000 in support of The Robbins Imaging Center. The Avery County YMCA sponsored the first place team for lowest net score, which included Trey Oakley, Samuel Phillips, Josh Carver and Josh Hinson. Akita Express sponsored the first place team for lowest gross score, which included Quan Pham, Brock Gladson, Jason Davis and Cam Early.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation (ARHF) would like to thank the following sponsors:

Tournament Sponsor: Wells Fargo

Signature Sponsors: Paragon Revenue and Concordance Health Solutions

Eagle Level Sponsors: Skyline/Skybest, First Citizens Bank, HealthRise, and Intermed

Birdie Level Sponsors: Vannoy Construction, Blue Ridge Energy, FNB Business Banking, First Horizon Bank, Mountain Lumber, WJ Office City, and Premier Sotheby’s International Realty-Lawson Fields and Sarah Whitfield.

Tee Sponsors: Anchor Planning and IH Services

ARHF would also like to thank Elk River Club, Dave Ambrose, Toni Littleton and the entire Elk River Club staff, as well as the players who participated in the tournament.

For further information about the tournament and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, contact Kindsay Reeder at (828) 406-5629. For more information about the Robbins Imaging Center and other healthcare services, visit apprhs.org.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
