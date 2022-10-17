Effective: 2022-10-21 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Increased Fire Danger Continues Warm temperatures, minimum relative humidities around 25 percent, and southerly breezes at 10 to 15 mph, will result in an elevated risk for wildfires this afternoon. Any fire that starts could become difficult to control. Warm and dry weather will continue through at least Monday. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until conditions improve. Obey all local burn bans.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO