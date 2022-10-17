ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Abundant Health hosts local artist reception

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLIpT_0icWO7Xt00

Abundant Health Arizona has announced an Art Reception highlighting local artist Liz Martin in conjunction with the 5th Anniversary Open House & Ribbon Cutting.

The reception is Oct. 25 from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Abundant Health  clinic located at 10304 N. Hayden Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Martin is a local artist whose art lets colors and textures dance on the canvas, often described as uplifting or inspirational. View her artwork at Abundant Health Arizona, and find all her offerings at LizMartinFineArt.com.

Martin will donate 10% of art purchases from the event to Kidzchiro Foundation, a nonprofit that offers free or reduced-rate chiropractic care and education to referral children and the people who take care of them.

More information can be found at https://www.abundanthealtharizona.com/events/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party

When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
GUADALUPE, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 best solleges in Arizona

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Buzz off, dude! 4 ways to prevent mosquito bites

ARIZONA, USA — It’s probably not in your head: If mosquitoes seem more prone to bite you or your friend over someone else, there’s probably a reason. “It’s definitely true that there are some people who are like mosquito magnets,” Kathleen Walker, a Medical Entomologist at the University of Arizona, said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona

On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy