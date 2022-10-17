Abundant Health hosts local artist reception

Abundant Health Arizona has announced an Art Reception highlighting local artist Liz Martin in conjunction with the 5th Anniversary Open House & Ribbon Cutting.

The reception is Oct. 25 from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Abundant Health clinic located at 10304 N. Hayden Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Martin is a local artist whose art lets colors and textures dance on the canvas, often described as uplifting or inspirational. View her artwork at Abundant Health Arizona, and find all her offerings at LizMartinFineArt.com.

Martin will donate 10% of art purchases from the event to Kidzchiro Foundation, a nonprofit that offers free or reduced-rate chiropractic care and education to referral children and the people who take care of them.

More information can be found at https://www.abundanthealtharizona.com/events/.