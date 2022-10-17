Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
livingsnoqualmie.com
Visit Santa this Holiday Season at the Northwest Railway Museum
Beginning on the weekend after Thanksgiving, jump into high gear for the holiday season with a visit to see Santa via TWO different train ride options – the Yuletide Express and Santa Limited. Tickets are on sale now!. You can join Santa and his helpers on Saturdays: November 26,...
idesignarch.com
Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden
Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
The Suburban Times
Holiday Blue Lights in Lakewood Returns!
Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we will install blue lights for Lakewood’s Nights of Lights for a third year. To give you some background: Norton Clapp and his wife Mary, developed Lakewood Center (The Colonial Center), one of...
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Make Waves for Harbor WildWatch
This is a bit of a quiet week, as local groups gear up for Halloween happenings. But several events are taking place that are worth noting:. Harbor WildWatch hosts its back-in-person “Make Waves” fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, 8209 Stinson Ave. The 21-and-older...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Viewing the Snoqualmie Valley through Historical Images
Historical photographs can serve as a window into both daily life and extraordinary events from the past. We can gather unique insights into a time period by looking closely and wondering about the individuals and places pictured in the photo. Historical photos are also a wonderful way to make history accessible to kids!
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff
This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
KING-5
We love Tacoma and here are a few reasons why!
People living in Tacoma have no trouble listing all the wonderful things about their city, yet there's often this feeling that T-Town sits in the shadow of its bigger, more well-known sister, Seattle. Perhaps we can help with that! A new book, "One Hundred Things to Do in Tacoma Before...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A menace on the ramp
Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “This Yak 3 was visiting the Port Townsend Aero Museum in Washington state, looking menacing on the ramp. It was almost more of a draw out on the ramp than the airplanes inside the museum.”. Would you like to have your photo...
425magazine.com
Sparrow: A Cozy New Bistro Opens in Kirkland
Sparrow, a modern and elegant bistro, opened in the Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland this summer. It’s been a welcoming perch for locals to flock to, with its cozy, dark interiors punctuated with tufted leather seats and a menu featuring comforts such as a prime bavette steak or scallops with pork belly.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
urbnlivn.com
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
gigharbornow.org
KettleFish aims to bring good food in a casual setting to Gig Harbor location
It’s not just a clever name. The “kettle” in KettleFish, which recently opened on Pioneer Way in downtown Gig Harbor, refers to the seafood spot’s unique method of preparing its food. KettleFish employs a steam kettle cooking system, in which superheated steam is pumped into the...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Loch Katrine Fire, Daily Update, October 20, 2022
The Loch Katrine Fire is at an estimated 1,918 acres. Crews continue efforts in the area of Sunday Creek, working north and west to tie the fireline down into the Sunday Creek canyon. They are going directly on the edge of the fire where possible and indirectly to construct and...
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
shorelineareanews.com
New medical resource for local pet parents in need of assistance
Local cat adoption center announces Community Wellness Clinic to support low-income individuals and households in need of wellness care for their owned cats. Shoreline, WA (October 19, 2022) – Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that on Monday, October 24, 2022 the first SAFe Rescue Community Wellness Clinic will be held at SAFe’s Adoption Center from 9am to 3pm.
