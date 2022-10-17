ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

livingsnoqualmie.com

Visit Santa this Holiday Season at the Northwest Railway Museum

Beginning on the weekend after Thanksgiving, jump into high gear for the holiday season with a visit to see Santa via TWO different train ride options – the Yuletide Express and Santa Limited. Tickets are on sale now!. You can join Santa and his helpers on Saturdays: November 26,...
idesignarch.com

Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden

Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
REDMOND, WA
The Suburban Times

Holiday Blue Lights in Lakewood Returns!

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we will install blue lights for Lakewood’s Nights of Lights for a third year. To give you some background: Norton Clapp and his wife Mary, developed Lakewood Center (The Colonial Center), one of...
LAKEWOOD, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Make Waves for Harbor WildWatch

This is a bit of a quiet week, as local groups gear up for Halloween happenings. But several events are taking place that are worth noting:. Harbor WildWatch hosts its back-in-person “Make Waves” fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, 8209 Stinson Ave. The 21-and-older...
GIG HARBOR, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Viewing the Snoqualmie Valley through Historical Images

Historical photographs can serve as a window into both daily life and extraordinary events from the past. We can gather unique insights into a time period by looking closely and wondering about the individuals and places pictured in the photo. Historical photos are also a wonderful way to make history accessible to kids!
SNOQUALMIE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff

This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
BURIEN, WA
KING-5

We love Tacoma and here are a few reasons why!

People living in Tacoma have no trouble listing all the wonderful things about their city, yet there's often this feeling that T-Town sits in the shadow of its bigger, more well-known sister, Seattle. Perhaps we can help with that! A new book, "One Hundred Things to Do in Tacoma Before...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A menace on the ramp

Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “This Yak 3 was visiting the Port Townsend Aero Museum in Washington state, looking menacing on the ramp. It was almost more of a draw out on the ramp than the airplanes inside the museum.”. Would you like to have your photo...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
425magazine.com

Sparrow: A Cozy New Bistro Opens in Kirkland

Sparrow, a modern and elegant bistro, opened in the Juanita neighborhood in Kirkland this summer. It’s been a welcoming perch for locals to flock to, with its cozy, dark interiors punctuated with tufted leather seats and a menu featuring comforts such as a prime bavette steak or scallops with pork belly.
KIRKLAND, WA
urbnlivn.com

Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood

14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
BELLEVUE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Loch Katrine Fire, Daily Update, October 20, 2022

The Loch Katrine Fire is at an estimated 1,918 acres. Crews continue efforts in the area of Sunday Creek, working north and west to tie the fireline down into the Sunday Creek canyon. They are going directly on the edge of the fire where possible and indirectly to construct and...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

New medical resource for local pet parents in need of assistance

Local cat adoption center announces Community Wellness Clinic to support low-income individuals and households in need of wellness care for their owned cats. Shoreline, WA (October 19, 2022) – Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that on Monday, October 24, 2022 the first SAFe Rescue Community Wellness Clinic will be held at SAFe’s Adoption Center from 9am to 3pm.
SHORELINE, WA

