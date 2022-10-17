ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investigators search for missing Fremont family

FREMONT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing family from the City of Fremont, Michigan State Police said Thursday. Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano have not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning, which family members said is uncharacteristic, MSP said.
FREMONT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
FREMONT, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing man with dementia found in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE - 8:50 a.m.) Clarence Smalley has been found, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning they are transporting Smalley to "a local emergency department for medical care." -------------------------------------------------------- ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Isabella County Sheriff's Office...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Shepherd man dies after being struck by an SUV on US-127

A mid-Michigan man has died after he was hit by an SUV along U.S. 127 near Mt. Pleasant. The Isabella County Sheriff's Department say the 33-year old victim from Shepherd hit a deer while driving on the freeway just after seven o'clock Monday morning. He got out of his car and was hit when the other driver swerved in an attempt to miss the car that was still in the road and not on the shoulder.
SHEPHERD, MI
9&10 News

80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
EVART, MI
iheart.com

One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Dog will go to rehabilitation home after being stranded on island

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Zaria, a Great Dane that was stranded on an island for roughly a month, will be sent to a rehabilitation home later this week, according to the Clare County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter said on Facebook that Zaria has gained a total of 20.9...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy