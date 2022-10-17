Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
UpNorthLive.com
Investigators search for missing Fremont family
FREMONT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing family from the City of Fremont, Michigan State Police said Thursday. Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano have not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning, which family members said is uncharacteristic, MSP said.
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
Michigan Man Dies After Hitting Deer, Getting Out of Car on Highway
Tragedy struck one Michigan county recently when a tragic series of events leaves a driver dead. The Isabella County Michigan crash turned deadly after the driver collided with a deer along highway US 127. According to the authorities, the driver was headed northbound on the busy roadway at around 7 a.m. Monday.
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer
UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
Deputies Identify Man Killed In Isabella County Crash
UPDATE 10/18/22 11:45 a.m. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a series of crashes on US-127. Deputies say a car vs. deer crash on Monday morning led to more crashes, one of them fatal. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed...
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father
FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Pleasant (Union Township, MI)
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant that claimed a life. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was driving his 2012 Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road.
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing man with dementia found in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE - 8:50 a.m.) Clarence Smalley has been found, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning they are transporting Smalley to "a local emergency department for medical care." -------------------------------------------------------- ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Isabella County Sheriff's Office...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Shepherd man dies after being struck by an SUV on US-127
A mid-Michigan man has died after he was hit by an SUV along U.S. 127 near Mt. Pleasant. The Isabella County Sheriff's Department say the 33-year old victim from Shepherd hit a deer while driving on the freeway just after seven o'clock Monday morning. He got out of his car and was hit when the other driver swerved in an attempt to miss the car that was still in the road and not on the shoulder.
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
Man dies after being dragged by vehicle in GR hit-and-run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Grand Rapids late Sunday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. A man had been riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks.
iheart.com
One in custody after bicyclist found lying on the road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have confirmed one person is in custody after hitting a bicyclist, and dragging him several blocks. Authorities say the body was found lying in the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the latest update has the man in critical condition, with the extent of his injuries unknown.
UpNorthLive.com
Dog will go to rehabilitation home after being stranded on island
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Zaria, a Great Dane that was stranded on an island for roughly a month, will be sent to a rehabilitation home later this week, according to the Clare County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter said on Facebook that Zaria has gained a total of 20.9...
UpNorthLive.com
Death investigation underway after 21-year-old suffers gunshot wound
LAKE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A death investigation is underway in Lake County after a 21-year-old man was shot in the head. Deputies were called to a home on Harvard Street in Webber Township Monday around 10 p.m. Deputies were advised that a man was injured from a gunshot. When...
