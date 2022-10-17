ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

John Crews on Targeting Fall Transition Bass

Bassmaster Elite Champ and owner of Salem-based Missile Baits John Crews talks about techniques to take transition bass.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Pulaski County at Graham

Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Pulaski County at Graham.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to dismiss early Friday

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will release students two hours early on Friday, Oct. 21. The school division says the early dismissal will allow staff to participate in professional development. Schools will reopen on a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 24.
LOW MOOR, VA
WDBJ7.com

New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Danville tables ban against sleeping on street

Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn't designated as a campground.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Derby Road. As of 8:20 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder were closed. Stay...
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents protest Evans Spring development project

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
ROANOKE, VA

