SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
WSET
Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
wfxrtv.com
John Crews on Targeting Fall Transition Bass
Bassmaster Elite Champ and owner of Salem-based Missile Baits John Crews talks about techniques to take transition bass. Bassmaster Elite Champ and owner of Salem-based Missile Baits John Crews talks about techniques to take transition bass. Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital expansion to …. Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital expansion to include...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 - Pulaski County at Graham
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Pulaski County at Graham. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office hosts breakfast for …. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office hosts breakfast for seniors. Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital expansion to …. Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital expansion to include new services. Halloween Treats and Allergen Risks. How...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to dismiss early Friday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will release students two hours early on Friday, Oct. 21. The school division says the early dismissal will allow staff to participate in professional development. Schools will reopen on a normal schedule on Monday, Oct. 24.
WDBJ7.com
New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
wfxrtv.com
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn't designated as a campground. Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn't designated as a campground. All the Dirt: How to deer-proof...
wfxrtv.com
The Roanoke Valley SPCA holds their 16th annual “Spayghetti” fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Community members chowed down on spaghetti and more to help get animal rescues ready for their forever home at the Roanoke Valley’s SPCA 16th annual “Spayghetti” fundraiser. The Roanoke Valley SPCA says that every six meals that are sold covers the cost...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Derby Road. As of 8:20 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder were closed. Stay...
WDBJ7.com
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
wfxrtv.com
Residents protest Evans Spring development project
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
WDBJ7.com
Singer Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns Wednesday for a good cause. Employees at the Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included. “Getting to just connect with the fans on...
