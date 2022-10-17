Read full article on original website
Related
New truck parts store opens in Bristol
Coopersburg & Liberty Kenworth announced the opening of a new truck parts store in Bristol, 200 US-13 (Bristol Pike). The location features a fully stocked retail store and on-site warehouse. Guests can enjoy an expansive selection of truck parts and store-to-door delivery service. Liberty Kenworth of Bristol’s footprint is 17,000...
Funding for student mental health
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) announced 14 school entities in his district will receive a combined $4,103,231 in state funds to support programs related to student mental health and school safety. Santarsiero has been advocating for this funding, in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, to provide schools across the state with the resources necessary to keep children safe and prevent acts of violence in school.
Neshaminy Creek announces two collab beers
This month, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company has rolled out two collaboration beers. First, Neshaminy Creek joined forces with Dock Street Brewery, Philadelphia’s first microbrewery, to create Bone Roaster Smoked Porter, released on Oct. 7. Then, released on Oct. 14, Rippin’ Pints, inspired by Rippin’ Cups, Neshaminy Creek’s custom house...
SCORE Bucks County announces October webinar
SCORE Bucks County, which provides small business mentoring and workshops, announced a free webinar this month:. “How Can the BCIDA Help Your Small Business Grow?” takes place Oct. 18. Presented by Thomas Lonergan, deputy executive director of the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority, this webinar introduces small businesses to the BCIDA and sheds light on various resources available to help small businesses grow. In this webinar, attendees will hear about: programs and resources available at the Bucks County Industrial Development Authority; upcoming state grants; and tax-exempt financing and other loan products available through the BCIDA.
Bucks County PA CareerLink opens new facility in Trevose
When it comes to finding a job or embarking on a new career path, the process can seem daunting. Whether it’s the struggle of crafting the perfect resume or feeling overwhelmed while filling out a lengthy application, landing a new position is no easy feat. Luckily, job seekers in...
Suicide prevention conference is Nov. 2
Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting a virtual suicide prevention conference on Wednesday, Nov. 2, via Zoom, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This half-day seminar, co-hosted by the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Task Force, aims to provide current information and best practices in suicide prevention. Renowned speakers will provide information and answer questions that will be beneficial to professionals, educators, first responders, counseling and nursing professionals, family members and the community.
Bucks County represented at White House during ‘Communities in Action’
Bucks County was recently represented at the White House during a special event entitled “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania.” The purpose was to highlight the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act — which delivered financial relief to individuals and businesses nationwide — on the state.
Bucks County Wine & Art Trail
Visit Bucks County has partnered with the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County to curate works of art for the Bucks County Wine & Art Trail. Wine and art lovers can now get a free mobile passport at VisitBucksCounty.com/WineandArtTrail. After checking in at three or more participating wineries along the Wine & Art Trail, participants receive a free set of limited edition Bucks County fine art notecards featuring works of art created at the wineries this past spring and summer. Participants will also be entered to win one of the outdoor art reproductions on display at the wineries.
Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
RSVP for veterans dinner
State Rep. Tina Davis is hosting her annual Veterans Dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Bristol Township Center, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol. “Our veterans and their spouses have sacrificed so much so we can be free,” Davis said. “In addition to advocating for legislation that supports our veterans, I annually hold this dinner as a way to publicly say ‘thank you’ to these heroes in our communities.”
Silver Lake Nature Center announces events for October
Silver Lake Nature Center, 1306 Bath Road in Bristol, announced a number of events for the month of October:. Saturday Morning Bird Walks are offered through November at 7:30 a.m. Free. Bring your binoculars if you have a pair. Meet at the Welcome Kiosk outside of the SLNC Visitors’ Center.
Bristol Township Fall Festival rescheduled to Oct. 22
The Fall Festival at Bristol Township Municipal Park, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 22 due to this past weekend’s inclement weather. Hosted by Bristol Township Parks & Recreation and the Bristol Township Senior Center, the event features arts and crafts, pumpkin painting,...
Harvest Celebration is this weekend
The Bucks County Wine Trail is hosting its annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. In addition to sampling a variety of award-winning, locally-made wines, guests can taste freshly-prepared grape juices that have not yet fermented into wine. Below is a breakdown of what each winery has planned for the weekend:
Historic Bristol Day
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation is sponsoring the 46th annual Historic Bristol Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 (no rain date), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features a variety of attractions, including house/garden tours and riverfront tea, car show, antique and classic boat display, sailboat regatta, Revolutionary War encampment, archaeological dig, crafters and vendors, entertainment, walking tours, food court, children’s activities and art show.
Cocktails at the Castle is Oct. 15
The Mercer Museum’s annual fall fundraiser Cocktails at the Castle is returning to Doylestown on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. to support the museum’s education programs, exhibitions and community initiatives. Guests will enjoy an evening on the grounds of the museum with specialties from Bucks...
Bucks Audubon Society announces events
Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the fall season. Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Help BCAS line the trails with jack-o-lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin. Guests will be provided with pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. Come see your carved pumpkin during Haunted Trails on Oct. 22. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be pumpkin carving sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this free event. For more information, visit bcas.org/product/pumpkin-carving-night/.
Explore the 58.9-mile Delaware Canal
The Friends of the Delaware Canal are embarking on their 34th annual Canal Walk, in which they will walk almost all of the 58.9 miles of the Delaware Canal. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 24, nearly the entire course of the canal will be explored over six consecutive Saturdays. Hikers and...
Drought watch remains for Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties, including Bucks County, remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to...
Bee’s Knees Week at Stella
Stella of New Hope, the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned executive chef Michael O’Halloran, is partnering with Barr Hill, a distiller-farm-apiary hybrid founded by a beekeeper and distiller based in Greensboro, Vermont, to celebrate Bee’s Knees Week — the largest sustainability initiative in the spirits industry — through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Heritage Conservancy, Fairmount Water Works launch SEL and Nature Guide
Heritage Conservancy and Fairmount Water Works are launching a Social-Emotional Learning and Nature Guide for teachers, administrators, counselors and parents interested in providing nature-related activities for children. The guide consists of 13 activities, handouts, tools and resources designed to use children’s experiences in nature as a doorway to encourage and support SEL in and out of the classroom.
Bristol Times
Bristol, PA
660
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Bristol, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/bristol-news/
Comments / 0