Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
IU researchers suggest the potential for a new approach to determining heart transplant candidacy
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
News-Medical.net
Common oral bacterium promotes tumor progression-associated activity in pancreatic cancer cells
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals racial disparities in access to advanced therapies for heart failure
Black adults treated at advanced heart failure centers received potentially life-changing therapies, such as transplants and heart pumps, about half as often as white adults, possibly due to racial bias, a small National Institutes of Health-supported study has found. Researchers followed 377 patients receiving treatment at one of 21 centers...
News-Medical.net
Penn State researchers lay the foundation for precision fabrication of tumor models
Researchers at Penn State have successfully 3D bioprinted breast cancer tumors and treated them in a breakthrough study to better understand the disease that is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. A scientific first, the achievement lays the foundation for precision fabrication of tumor models. The advancement will...
News-Medical.net
Researchers develop a powerful computational tool for understanding brain health and disease
A team led by researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in close collaboration with investigators at Mass General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has developed a powerful computational tool for understanding brain health and disease, providing an enhanced way of characterizing the activity of the brain during sleep.
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
News-Medical.net
Research uncovers mechanisms governing SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariant entry
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers at Ohio State University and the University of Texas Medical Branch assessed the underlying mechanisms involved in the fusogenicity and endosomal entry of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron subvariants. Serious concerns have been voiced regarding the...
News-Medical.net
Individualized treatment for back pain leads to increased effect compared to standard therapies
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is the result of a meta-analysis by Goethe University Frankfurt, in which the data of over 10,000 patients were combined and analyzed. It can be concluded from the study that multimodal therapies should be promoted on a larger scale in the German healthcare system, in line with the National Disease Management Guidelines.
News-Medical.net
Salk's three collaborative projects win 2022 Curebound Discovery Grant
The Salk Institute's American Cancer Society Professor Tony Hunter, Professor Reuben Shaw, and Assistant Professor Graham McVicker are among 12 inaugural 2022 Discovery Grant winners. The awards, which total $3 million, were launched this year by Curebound, a philanthropic organization dedicated to funding collaborative cancer research that has the potential to reach the clinic.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals how a cell signaling molecule can help oral cancer cells acquire high motility
The process of metastasis is when cancer cells gain motility and spread to other sites of the body. Because this is one of the main causes of cancer-related deaths, researchers have aimed to develop therapeutic strategies that can block metastasis. In a recent article published in Cell Reports, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) describe how a cell signaling molecule called transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) can help oral cancer cells acquire such dangerous motility.
News-Medical.net
Two small molecules reverse pancreatic acinar ductal metaplasia
Pancreatic cancer often lurks as a silent disease. With no known symptoms, it can progress undetected and spread to other organs. According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and only about 1 in 10 of those diagnosed will survive the next five years. The disease ranks as the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. because it is rarely detected in the early stages when treatment options are most effective.
News-Medical.net
What are the predictors of new-onset diabetes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients?
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers evaluated the incidence and predictors of new-onset diabetes (NOD) in patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Notwithstanding the measures introduced for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19, such as vaccines, antivirals, and monoclonal...
News-Medical.net
Do hypertension, dyslipidemia, and new-onset diabetes mellitus play a part in post-COVID sequelae?
A recent review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health evaluated the current research on incidences of hypertension, new-onset diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia as possible sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. A significant portion of individuals who have recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus...
News-Medical.net
Licorice root extract shows potential as a COVID-19 treatment
Several compounds have been investigated for their potential efficacy against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogenic agent that triggered the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A recent PLoS One study explored the activity of glycyrrhizin, an herbal compound, against SARS-CoV-2. Study: Glycyrrhizin through licorice intake...
News-Medical.net
Henry Ford Hospital earns three-year accreditation from National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer
Henry Ford Hospital has earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC), which was developed through a collaboration between the OSTRiCh (Optimizing the Surgical Treatment of Rectal Cancer) consortium and the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons. Henry Ford...
News-Medical.net
Rare insect-eating mushrooms show potential to develop new anti-viral and cancer medications
Scientists studying the medicinal potential of a rare insect-eating mushroom have found a way to grow the elusive fungi in the lab, opening the way for the development of new anti-viral and cancer medications. The Cordyceps mushroom is best known for its gruesome eating habits: famously, its spores infect insects...
News-Medical.net
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease
Celiac disease (CD) is an immune-mediated enteropathy that arises due to permanent gluten sensitivity in genetically susceptible individuals. Between 1975 and 2000, CD prevalence increased fivefold in the United States. Improved recognition of a heterogeneous presentation, better screening, and increased disease awareness may be responsible for the increased diagnosis of...
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
News-Medical.net
Study uses pluripotent stem cell models to investigate stress response in PTSD patients
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. The study, published October 20 in Nature...
Comments / 0