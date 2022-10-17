Read full article on original website
UCLA vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview
UCLA vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: UCLA (6-0), Oregon (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The offensive line is good enough to pound away on the Oregon defensive front. Start with that, keep the most efficient passing game in the Pac-12 going, and then turn it over to the league’s best defense.
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
ESPN’s College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s Week 8 show
College GameDay has announced the Week 8 celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Eugene, Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon Ducks star basketball player was announced Thursday. Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was the first...
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
‘We know it’s going to be electric here’: Oregon Ducks eager for top 10 showdown with UCLA
A top 10 matchup with Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications, “College GameDay” and other outlets converging on Eugene, and a sold out Autzen Stadium are the ingredients to a massive game when Oregon hosts UCLA. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 9 Bruins (6-0,...
As locals plan ‘watching’ ballot boxes, county urges voters to ‘Know Rights’
1. Access official ballot boxes and election offices without interference. 2. Keep your vote private. 3. Vote without intimidation or threats. The list comes from the Oregon State “Know your Rights as an Oregon Voter” flier that Lane County wants Florence voters to have available. “We absolutely want...
One killed in Oregon pile-up involving over 60 vehicles
UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store
Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday
Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas. According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental...
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes
For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire reaches 50% containment; Here’s the day-by-day growth map
A significant milestone was reached Tuesday in the 78-day-old Cedar Creek Fire. Managers say the fire is now 50% contained. The fire, which started by lightning on Aug. 1 about 15 miles east of Oakridge, is now 125,867 acres. Here is the latest update from fire managers Tuesday morning: ...
One dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog, I-5 closed near Linn/Lane Co. border
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. — Interstate 5 southbound was closed north of Eugene after more than 60 vehicles crashed in the thick fog Wednesday morning, Oregon State Police said. One person has died in the crashes, our Eugene affiliate station KVAL confirmed with Oregon State Police. A dense fog advisory is...
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house
EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-5 crash near Eugene; 1 person killed
Southbound Interstate 5 near Eugene was shut down for miles Wednesday morning after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash. Oregon State Police say 45 passenger vehicles and 15 to 20 commercial vehicles were involved in the pile-up that affected I-5 from milepost 228 to milepost 211. One person was killed. OSP said...
