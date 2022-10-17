ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

College Football News

UCLA vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Oregon prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: UCLA (6-0), Oregon (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The offensive line is good enough to pound away on the Oregon defensive front. Start with that, keep the most efficient passing game in the Pac-12 going, and then turn it over to the league’s best defense.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

UOAA invites employees to shop at Nike company store

Through the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s partnership with Nike, UO employees and members of their households are invited to shop at the Nike Company Store in Beaverton between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 with a one-time access shopping pass. This is just the second time Nike has opened...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday

Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas. According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
SWEET HOME, OR
hh-today.com

Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes

For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
ALBANY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Vehicle fire destroys van, scorches house

EUGENE, Ore. -- A van is totaled Tuesday morning after officials say it caught on fire. Officials from Eugene Springfield Fire say they responded to a reported vehicle fire on Grant Street in Eugene just before 3 a.m. on October 18. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a van fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire before the house was fully involved, but the van itself is a total loss, according to officials.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-5 crash near Eugene; 1 person killed

Southbound Interstate 5 near Eugene was shut down for miles Wednesday morning after a deadly, multi-vehicle crash. Oregon State Police say 45 passenger vehicles and 15 to 20 commercial vehicles were involved in the pile-up that affected I-5 from milepost 228 to milepost 211. One person was killed. OSP said...
EUGENE, OR

