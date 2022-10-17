ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bloomberg Analyst Details $100,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction, Calls BTC the Fastest Horse in the Crypto Race

A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocketing to a six figure price tag is only a matter of time. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Bitcoin’s price will eventually see a massive spike to $100,000 due to a combination of increased adoption and limited supply.
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival

New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable

A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report

Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
Walmart CTO Says Crypto and Metaverse Will Disrupt Retail Payment Methods

Walmart’s global chief technology officer says crypto assets and the metaverse will disrupt payment methods and improve product discovery for the retail giant. In a new interview at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit, Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer and chief development officer, says the future of retail includes crypto transactions for both real world and virtual goods.
Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Battle With the SEC Earns Support From Crypto Titan Coinbase

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is supporting Grayscale in its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Crypto asset manager Grayscale is suing the SEC in response to the agency’s rejection of spot market Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). A brief filed with the US Court of...
Big Bitcoin (BTC) Move Brewing As On-Chain Signals Flash Green: InvestAnswers

A widely followed crypto analyst says technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to make a big move to the upside. In a new strategy session, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that the Bitcoin historical volatility index (BVOL) indicates that the top digital coin may soon break out of its current range.
Bitcoin Inducted Into the Guinness World Records As First Decentralized Cryptocurrency

Guinness World Records (GWR) has given Bitcoin (BTC) recognition as the first decentralized cryptocurrency. The franchise, which has been documenting record-breaking facts and achievements since 1955, traces the origin of Bitcoin to the Cypherpunks, an online community formed in 1992 whose members first discussed the concept of cryptography-based digital currency.
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism on Web 3.0

BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, today announced the launch of their official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new and exciting use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web 3.0 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s ambitious plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to...

