Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.

21 HOURS AGO