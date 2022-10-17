Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
Longtime framing business adds art gallery
How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Autopsy of late Organ Mountain football player released
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report says Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero died from blunt trauma to the head. The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Deming on Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma before dying on Sept. 17. As first reported by the Las Cruces […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Hurley sweet shop hosts pop-up market in Santa Clara
One refuge from weekend rains Sunday was the Santa Clara Armory, where Sugar High owner Veronica Rodriguez welcomed the community to meet vendors at the first pop-up market of the Halloween season. “I just wanted to put together a pop-up event,” said Rodriguez, whose Hurley business offers Mexican-style gourmet treats...
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tuesday power outage's effect on local businesses
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn about how Tuesday's power outage affected local businesses, the loss of a beloved Silver High School band leader, and more. Scott Brocato has...
lascrucesbulletin.com
One kitten finds a happy home
Ponce, the kitten in the photo from the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley went to rescue in Colorado, but ASCMV still has many, many other adorable kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need loving, forever homes. Visit https://ascmv.org/adoptable-animals/ and facebook.com/ASCMV. To submit you photos for the Photo of...
Boy Scout Troop Airlifted To Safety After Becoming Trapped for 2 Nights as Floodwaters Rose
A Boy Scout troop from El Paso, Texas had to be airlifted out of the Gila National Forest in Silver City, New Mexico when they were stranded upstream of Gila River with floodwaters creeping in. The troop began their camping trip on Oct. 1 and were supposed to return a week later.
West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
These 6 Major Stores Will Close For Thanksgiving 2022 In El Paso
Christmas is not too far away, and we may want to start planning accordingly, as a few major retailers have announced that they will not open this year on Thanksgiving Day in El Paso. Traditionally, Thanksgiving night is when stores would open late into Black Friday to give shoppers significant...
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
KFOX 14
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
Cracker Barrel to open east El Paso restaurant near Eastlake area in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Cracker Barrel restaurant will open in east El Paso in the Eastlake area in late November, the company announced. The restaurant will be at 13381 Gateway West and it will hire more than 200 full- and part-time employees. The hiring process began Monday, Oct. 7. You can go […]
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Commission candidates contrast experience in forum
The two candidates vying to represent District 2 on the Grant County Board of Commissioners found common ground on several issues presented to them in Monday night’s forum, but differed in their priorities and what they saw as the greatest needs of the county. The forum, sponsored by the...
Comments / 0