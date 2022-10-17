ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

Longtime framing business adds art gallery

How do you make Las Cruces’ Picture Frame Outlet more appealing to customers and visitors?. Add a space to show the works of local and regional artists to create Picture Frame Outlet and Gallery. And that is just what owner Greg Groves has done with the business his father,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Autopsy of late Organ Mountain football player released

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report says Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero died from blunt trauma to the head. The 17-year-old collapsed on the field in a game against Deming on Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma before dying on Sept. 17. As first reported by the Las Cruces […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Hurley sweet shop hosts pop-up market in Santa Clara

One refuge from weekend rains Sunday was the Santa Clara Armory, where Sugar High owner Veronica Rodriguez welcomed the community to meet vendors at the first pop-up market of the Halloween season. “I just wanted to put together a pop-up event,” said Rodriguez, whose Hurley business offers Mexican-style gourmet treats...
SANTA CLARA, NM
KVIA

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
EL PASO, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Tuesday power outage's effect on local businesses

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn about how Tuesday's power outage affected local businesses, the loss of a beloved Silver High School band leader, and more. Scott Brocato has...
SILVER CITY, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

One kitten finds a happy home

Ponce, the kitten in the photo from the Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley went to rescue in Colorado, but ASCMV still has many, many other adorable kittens, cats, dogs and puppies that need loving, forever homes. Visit https://ascmv.org/adoptable-animals/ and facebook.com/ASCMV. To submit you photos for the Photo of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
ladailypost.com

Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed

During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Commission candidates contrast experience in forum

The two candidates vying to represent District 2 on the Grant County Board of Commissioners found common ground on several issues presented to them in Monday night’s forum, but differed in their priorities and what they saw as the greatest needs of the county. The forum, sponsored by the...
GRANT COUNTY, NM

