San Diego County, CA

All candidates for Superior Court of San Diego County in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Superior Court of San Diego County in California — Pete Murray and Peter Singer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Do the Drill for Earthquake Safety and Survival

San Diego County residents and businesses still have time to register to join the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill which is being held Thursday, 10/20/22. Minimizing or preventing injuries during a significant earthquake is the top goal and the best way to do that is to have some safety measures in place before one occurs, to know how to protect yourself during the shaking in different situations, and to be aware of potential hazards after one has passed.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond- One Safe Place

You’ve probably heard me say it before, but I must repeat it, One Safe Place is transforming lives. One Safe Place is a center that serves human trafficking victims, seniors suffering from elder abuse and is a place someone that is being domestically abused can go to escape from their perpetrator. I wanted to share an incredible success story from One Safe Place.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
countynewscenter.com

Be a Resource Parent for a Child in Need

There are children in San Diego who have experienced neglect, abuse, tragedy and abandonment. These children are from every race, ethnicity, culture, and age group and are in desperate need of a safe and loving home. They need the support of a resource parent until they can safely reunify with their families or establish other lifelong relationships through guardianship or adoption. You can help. Find out more about becoming a resource parent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Local officials react to uproar over queer Halloween event

ENCINITAS — Local officials are reacting to an unfolding uproar in Encinitas over a school district’s decision to post an online flyer advertising a queer Halloween party. Last week, parents at ​​the Encinitas Unified School District organized a protest after an advertisement for Boo Bash, the “queerest free Halloween party for youth and families,” on the school district’s website via PeachJar, a digital hub for events and communications.
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

LGBTQ businesses, nonprofits fight proposed historic district in Hillcrest

San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood is debating whether to create an LGBTQ historical district. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says some gay business and nonprofit leaders are against the idea. San Diego LGBTQ businesses and nonprofits are fighting a city proposal to create a LGBTQ historic district in Hillcrest, saying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E rates to increase in January

SAN DIEGO — You know how high your SDG&E bill got last year. Brace yourself because it's expected to go up again. "We made a commitment last year to make sure customers aren't surprised," said Scott Crider, SDG&E's senior vice president of external operations and support. Following last year's...
SAN DIEGO, CA

