San Diego County residents and businesses still have time to register to join the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill which is being held Thursday, 10/20/22. Minimizing or preventing injuries during a significant earthquake is the top goal and the best way to do that is to have some safety measures in place before one occurs, to know how to protect yourself during the shaking in different situations, and to be aware of potential hazards after one has passed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO