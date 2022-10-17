Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tuesday power outage's effect on local businesses
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn about how Tuesday's power outage affected local businesses, the loss of a beloved Silver High School band leader, and more. Scott Brocato has...
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
All Of The Episodes Of Dateline That Happened In New Mexico
Just like the Buzz Adams Morning Show, Dateline has been around for over 30 years. There are thousands of episodes... some spanning across multiple states, and some even happened across the pond. I've done my best research to try to compile as many of those episodes of Dateline that happened in New Mexico as I could. Check it out!
KOAT 7
Low Covid Booster shot turnout for New Mexico; flu season concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the release of the Omicron booster shot Sept. 2, 2022, New Mexico Department of Health officials said New Mexico has received low numbers for the vaccine, which has sparked a cause of concern. "Early on in the pandemic, we were leading the nation in vaccinations...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Hurley sweet shop hosts pop-up market in Santa Clara
One refuge from weekend rains Sunday was the Santa Clara Armory, where Sugar High owner Veronica Rodriguez welcomed the community to meet vendors at the first pop-up market of the Halloween season. “I just wanted to put together a pop-up event,” said Rodriguez, whose Hurley business offers Mexican-style gourmet treats...
New Mexico Locals To Get $400 Relief Cash
Do you live in New Mexico? Does your household have a low income? You could gain up to $400 from the state's one-off Fall relief payment. This cash would help with bills and other expenses.
New Mexico governor appoints new Union County Commissioner
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two appointments to vacant county commission seats, including one in Union County. Frankie J. Aragon was appointed to the Union County Commission, according to the governor’s Wednesday announcement. Previously, he was noted to have served as the Union County assessor […]
KRQE News 13
Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend
Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s history of witchcraft and sorcery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every culture has its version of witches or a belief in witches. In New Mexico, European ideas about witches blend with traditions from Mexican, Spanish, and Native cultures. So, where do New Mexico’s beliefs about witches start?. State Historian of New Mexico, Rob Martinez,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
cnm.edu
How This CNM Grad Turned His Bench Jewelry Certification Into A Thriving Business
Aaron North, owner of North House Jewelry, loves the history and culture that comes with his profession and he takes pride in helping carry on the tradition of people adorning their bodies with jewelry. However, owning a jewelry business, or becoming a jeweler at all for that matter, wasn’t always his end goal — until he attended CNM.
New Mexico doles out millions in federal funds to help pay rent, mortgage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Mexico, home buying and even finding a place to rent has been anything but “normal.” On the rental side, people across many New Mexico cities have been dealing with challenges from increased competition to rising rates for much of 2022. New Mexico home buying took […]
Department of Veterans Services secretary leaves office
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will be leaving the position. A press release from the office of Michelle Lujan Grisham states Sonya Smith will depart next month to be closer to family. The release states Smith supported the enactment of an income tax exemption for armed […]
rrobserver.com
AAA New Mexico: Gas prices drop as strategic reserve release continues
The price for a gallon of gas in New Mexico is falling after the White House said that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would continue to release oil. The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.71 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Rain continues throughout New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
PNM switch fault causes hourslong outage
A power outage midday Tuesday darkened more than 3,000 homes and businesses across Silver City, as well as the traffic signals at Silver Heights Boulevard and Juniper Street — and at Hudson Street and Broadway. The outage occurred after the switchgear failed at a PNM substation on Brewer Hill, at Bennett and Spring streets, hitting two feeders and cutting power to most of downtown and Western New Mexico University, among other areas of Silver City.
