Silver City, NM

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Tuesday power outage's effect on local businesses

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn about how Tuesday's power outage affected local businesses, the loss of a beloved Silver High School band leader, and more. Scott Brocato has...
SILVER CITY, NM
undark.org

In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay

A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Hurley sweet shop hosts pop-up market in Santa Clara

One refuge from weekend rains Sunday was the Santa Clara Armory, where Sugar High owner Veronica Rodriguez welcomed the community to meet vendors at the first pop-up market of the Halloween season. “I just wanted to put together a pop-up event,” said Rodriguez, whose Hurley business offers Mexican-style gourmet treats...
SANTA CLARA, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico governor appoints new Union County Commissioner

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two appointments to vacant county commission seats, including one in Union County. Frankie J. Aragon was appointed to the Union County Commission, according to the governor’s Wednesday announcement. Previously, he was noted to have served as the Union County assessor […]
UNION COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend

Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s history of witchcraft and sorcery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every culture has its version of witches or a belief in witches. In New Mexico, European ideas about witches blend with traditions from Mexican, Spanish, and Native cultures. So, where do New Mexico’s beliefs about witches start?. State Historian of New Mexico, Rob Martinez,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Department of Veterans Services secretary leaves office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The secretary for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services will be leaving the position. A press release from the office of Michelle Lujan Grisham states Sonya Smith will depart next month to be closer to family. The release states Smith supported the enactment of an income tax exemption for armed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Rain continues throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected […]
COLORADO STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

PNM switch fault causes hourslong outage

A power outage midday Tuesday darkened more than 3,000 homes and businesses across Silver City, as well as the traffic signals at Silver Heights Boulevard and Juniper Street — and at Hudson Street and Broadway. The outage occurred after the switchgear failed at a PNM substation on Brewer Hill, at Bennett and Spring streets, hitting two feeders and cutting power to most of downtown and Western New Mexico University, among other areas of Silver City.
SILVER CITY, NM

