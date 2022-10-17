Read full article on original website
Ada woman killed in crash Wednesday
ADA — An Ada woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. Trylbia Prater, 94, pulled her car out of a driveway going east onto state Route 235 into the path of Jessica Minner, 22, of London, whose car hit the woman at around 1:53 p.m, according to a media release. Prater was pronounced dead at the scene.
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Fire hazard next-door concerning residents on Palmer Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the past 30 years, Sandra White has lived in the Lagrange Neighborhood, and the home next door has been a concern. White said recently the home has become a nightmare. “My biggest fear is that that mess over there was going to burn down my...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
sent-trib.com
K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect
LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
huroninsider.com
Man indicted for fatal hit-and-run crash
NORWALK – The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated and then fleeing the scene has been indicated on eleven charges, including five felonies. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on October 5, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins, was killed when Chad Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR 61 and rear-ended Conley’s 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Conley was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
13abc.com
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on Monday morning in nearby Williams County. The single vehicle crash occurred at around 7:30am in Brady Township. The Post reports that a 33-year-old Archbold woman lost control of her...
50-year-old woman found after reported missing from Bedford Twp., Mich.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — 50-year-old Dana Dietrich was found uninjured at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in a wooded area about one-half of a mile from her home, after being reported missing earlier in the afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she was taken to a hospital for exposure to cold weather.
wtvbam.com
Reserve Grand Champion hog dies in Hillsdale County barn fire
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A number of 4-H animals including a Reserve Grand Champion hog from this years Hillsdale County Fair were lost in a Monday night barn fire northeast of Reading. The Hillsdale Daily News reports the fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. on South Sand...
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
wktn.com
Drug Confiscated at Residence in Sycamore
The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a search warrant at 105 East Seventh Street in Sycamore late Wednesday morning. Detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl, cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Two men were detained inside the residence while the search was conducted. They were interviewed and released pending drug results.
13abc.com
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
Person suffers serious injuries in early afternoon crash on Interstate 94
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County that left one person with serious injuries.
sent-trib.com
Fostoria woman hurt in crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – A Fostoria woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Seneca County. The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on County Road 592 at County Road 31. Dorothy Cooper, 68, Fostoria, was driving a 2018...
WANE-TV
Ohio driver flown to hospital after crashing into tree
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Officers are investigating a Monday morning crash on County Road 21 that sent one woman to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. 33-year-old Kristen S. Clark from Archbold was driving on CR 21 N around 7:35 a.m. when police...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
