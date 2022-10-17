ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos Down Boise State 2-0 to Climb into MW Lead

BOISE, Idaho – The New Mexico women’s soccer team climbed into first place in the Mountain West standings after a 2-0 victory over Boise State Thursday afternoon at the Boas Soccer Complex. The Lobos (7-3-6, 5-1-3 MW) ran their unbeaten streak to five games while handing the Broncos (7-4-7, 3-2-4 MW) their second straight defeat.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Defeat Aztecs in Four

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team earned another Mountain West win on Thursday night, defeating San Diego State in four sets (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21). Kaitlynn Biassou led all players with 18 kills and 20 points, while Anilee Sher completed a double-double with a match-high 37 assists and 10 digs. Defensively, Avital Jaloba led the Lobos with six assisted blocks and a solo block and Alena Moldan registered a team-high 18 digs. Uxue Guereca also reached double figures in kills with 10, with Lea Zurlinden one shy.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos To Host Colorado Schools For Friday Meet

Albuquerque, N.M. – The New Mexico swimming and diving team is set to host both Colorado State, Pueblo and Western Colorado for a double-dual meet on Friday. The meet will begin with diving events first, starting at 4:15pm, with the swimming events getting underway at 5pm at the Johnson Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Open Road Trip Thursday at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a two-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Boise State. The Lobos and Broncos will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. at the Boas Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Host Fresno State for Homecoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, New Mexico outgained New Mexico State, it just didn’t outscore New Mexico State. This week, sitting at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West, the goal is get more points than 2-4 Fresno State, no matter how. The Lobos and Fresno State kick it off in a key matchup that could set up a late season bowl run on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 pm in a game broadcast on FS2 and on the Lobo Radio Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Host San Diego State Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team returns to the Johnson Center Thursday night as the Lobos take on San Diego State. UNM looks to regroup at home after dropping both matches last week to the Spartans and the Wolf Pack. Kaitlynn Biassou produced the team highs in kills in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
golobos.com

Nuñez Announces Staff Promotions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced five promotions within the athletic department, effective immediately.  David Williams has been promoted from Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations to Assistant Vice President/Deputy Athletic Director; Ryan Berryman has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Finance to Sr. Associate Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer; Chris Baca has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Student Support to Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Academics; Bob Waller has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Health and Performance to Associate Athletic Director for Health and Performance; and Amy Beggin has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance to Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Danielle Verster Earns MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Freshman runner Danielle Verster has been named MW Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Lobo and the second for New Mexico this season after Gracelyn Larkin was named MW Female Runner of the Week on Oct. 4.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Change at quarterback for the Lobos?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team is currently on a four-game losing streak, and the Lobos are set to host Fresno State on Saturday. With the way the offense has been performing lately, head coach Danny Gonzales has yet to publicly commit to Miles Kendrick as the starter against the Bulldogs. “If I feel […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Evan O’Kelly Named Assistant Director of Communications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan O’Kelly has been named the Assistant Director of Communications handling women’s soccer, track & field/cross country and baseball. O’Kelly comes to UNM from Montana State-Billings where he served as associate A.D. and handled publicity for all 16 sports. O’Kelly was with MSU...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM-bred horse on her way to Breeders’ Cup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In just a few weeks, a New Mexico-bred horse will be competing against the best of the best. Slammed was both bred and trained in the Land of Enchantment, and in November she will be going to the Breeders’ Cup in Keenland, Kentucky. She is only the second New Mexico horse to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
undark.org

In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay

A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
beckersspine.com

New Mexico hospital secures $700K knee replacement robots

Presbyterian Santa Fe (N.M.) Medical Center is now offering robotic assisted knee replacement surgery using the Rosa Knee System, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Presbyterian received two Rosa Knee Systems in July through a collaboration with Nexus Health, an independent, multispecialty physician group whose orthopedic group operates the Presbyterian orthopedic center.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

