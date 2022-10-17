Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos Down Boise State 2-0 to Climb into MW Lead
BOISE, Idaho – The New Mexico women’s soccer team climbed into first place in the Mountain West standings after a 2-0 victory over Boise State Thursday afternoon at the Boas Soccer Complex. The Lobos (7-3-6, 5-1-3 MW) ran their unbeaten streak to five games while handing the Broncos (7-4-7, 3-2-4 MW) their second straight defeat.
golobos.com
Lobos Defeat Aztecs in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team earned another Mountain West win on Thursday night, defeating San Diego State in four sets (25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21). Kaitlynn Biassou led all players with 18 kills and 20 points, while Anilee Sher completed a double-double with a match-high 37 assists and 10 digs. Defensively, Avital Jaloba led the Lobos with six assisted blocks and a solo block and Alena Moldan registered a team-high 18 digs. Uxue Guereca also reached double figures in kills with 10, with Lea Zurlinden one shy.
golobos.com
Lobos To Host Colorado Schools For Friday Meet
Albuquerque, N.M. – The New Mexico swimming and diving team is set to host both Colorado State, Pueblo and Western Colorado for a double-dual meet on Friday. The meet will begin with diving events first, starting at 4:15pm, with the swimming events getting underway at 5pm at the Johnson Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
golobos.com
Lobos Open Road Trip Thursday at Boise State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a two-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Boise State. The Lobos and Broncos will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. at the Boas Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
golobos.com
Lobos Host Fresno State for Homecoming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, New Mexico outgained New Mexico State, it just didn’t outscore New Mexico State. This week, sitting at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West, the goal is get more points than 2-4 Fresno State, no matter how. The Lobos and Fresno State kick it off in a key matchup that could set up a late season bowl run on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 pm in a game broadcast on FS2 and on the Lobo Radio Network.
golobos.com
Lobos Host San Diego State Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team returns to the Johnson Center Thursday night as the Lobos take on San Diego State. UNM looks to regroup at home after dropping both matches last week to the Spartans and the Wolf Pack. Kaitlynn Biassou produced the team highs in kills in...
golobos.com
Nuñez Announces Staff Promotions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced five promotions within the athletic department, effective immediately. David Williams has been promoted from Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations to Assistant Vice President/Deputy Athletic Director; Ryan Berryman has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Finance to Sr. Associate Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer; Chris Baca has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Student Support to Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Academics; Bob Waller has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Health and Performance to Associate Athletic Director for Health and Performance; and Amy Beggin has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance to Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.
golobos.com
Danielle Verster Earns MW Freshman of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Freshman runner Danielle Verster has been named MW Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Lobo and the second for New Mexico this season after Gracelyn Larkin was named MW Female Runner of the Week on Oct. 4.
Sports Desk: Change at quarterback for the Lobos?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team is currently on a four-game losing streak, and the Lobos are set to host Fresno State on Saturday. With the way the offense has been performing lately, head coach Danny Gonzales has yet to publicly commit to Miles Kendrick as the starter against the Bulldogs. “If I feel […]
golobos.com
Evan O’Kelly Named Assistant Director of Communications
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan O’Kelly has been named the Assistant Director of Communications handling women’s soccer, track & field/cross country and baseball. O’Kelly comes to UNM from Montana State-Billings where he served as associate A.D. and handled publicity for all 16 sports. O’Kelly was with MSU...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NM-bred horse on her way to Breeders’ Cup
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In just a few weeks, a New Mexico-bred horse will be competing against the best of the best. Slammed was both bred and trained in the Land of Enchantment, and in November she will be going to the Breeders’ Cup in Keenland, Kentucky. She is only the second New Mexico horse to […]
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
rrobserver.com
‘Voice of the Journal’ for decades had a passion for people who got a raw deal
Retired Journal columnist Jim Belshaw died Saturday at an Albuquerque hospital. “He had a gift for not only connecting with the people he was writing about but also with readers,” said Tom Harmon, a former Journal editor. (Journal file photo) Belshaw enjoyed getting together with other newspaper veterans...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
beckersspine.com
New Mexico hospital secures $700K knee replacement robots
Presbyterian Santa Fe (N.M.) Medical Center is now offering robotic assisted knee replacement surgery using the Rosa Knee System, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Presbyterian received two Rosa Knee Systems in July through a collaboration with Nexus Health, an independent, multispecialty physician group whose orthopedic group operates the Presbyterian orthopedic center.
Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
