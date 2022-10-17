▶️ GoFundMe for family of 2 children killed in trailer fire near Prineville

Read full article on original website
Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond
Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was spreading through dry brush and junipers, an official said. The post Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Redmond arson leaves 2 buildings a complete loss
Two buildings are considered a complete loss after an early morning fire in Redmond Thursday. Fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set. Firefighters were called to the the 5500 block of Harvest Avenue in the southwest part of town at 4:30 a.m. They found two buildings fully engulfed in flames.
Two kids killed in Oregon fire
2 children killed in central Oregon home fire; cause unknown. Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in central Oregon that killed two children. KTVZ-TV reports that members of the children’s family escaped the home near the unincorporated community of Alfalfa during the fire early Saturday. Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames. The children’s ages weren’t immediately released. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Crook County Sheriff's Office.
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead; dog survives says OSP
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday, October 15, around 1:30 p.m., there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. After the preliminary investigation, police say a white Ford Taurus left its lane and collided head-on with a blue Hyundai Ion. The driver of the Ford...
Family and friends struggle with the death of two children that perished in Juniper Acres house fire
Crook County Sheriff's deputies say shortly before 6AM Saturday morning, two children died when their home was engulfed by a house fire in the largely off-grid Juniper Acres subdivision of Crook County. The post Family and friends struggle with the death of two children that perished in Juniper Acres house fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Weapons, drugs seized in Deschutes County bust; Bend man, woman arrested
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man and woman from Bend on drug charges as it was following up on an overdose death. The man is also facing weapons charges. Austin Hadachek, 31, of Bend was arrested on possession of heroin, methamphetamine, large amounts of...
Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road
A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road Wednesday night, officials confirmed. The post Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Do you know them? Crook County trying to ID trespassers on ranch property
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify four groups of people spotted on a surveillance camera trespassing on private property. The sheriff’s office said a ranch manager contacted them in September about trespassers on the property, which is located in the Grizzly Hunting Unit.
Resident Fires Warning Shot During Burglary
BEND, OR -- A Bend transient was arrested for Burglary early Monday morning after police say he broke into a home on Northeast Fourth Street. Officers arrived just before 5 a.m. and detained 52-year-old Joseph Ruben Sanchez, who was still inside the house. Officers determined a resident at the property...
▶️ Sisters community conversation event focusses on homelessness
Twice a year, the City of Sisters holds a community conversation event. Thursday night, the focus was homelessness. The event held by Citizen4Community saw six different panelists speak. “We hope that with this wide group of individuals, we will be able to go deeper into the problems that Sisters is...
▶️ Women’s self-defense class by Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office taking sign-ups
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is offering free self defense classes specifically for women in November. It’s a two-night class on November 1 and November 3 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. at La Pine High School. Women 14 years and older can register in the hands-on course.
Roof of Bend’s Larkspur Community Center hit by vandals, leaks; new roof planned next year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The roof of Bend Park and Rec District's Larkspur Community Center is going to get replaced a little early, as it originally was planned for 2026. The park board Tuesday evening approved the $270,000 contract for Eagle Roofing Co. to do the roof renovation project next spring.
▶️ Bend homeless shelter prepares for the cold: What changes has city made?
As we approach the coldest weekend of fall so far in Central Oregon, and with winter coming, shelters like The Lighthouse in Bend are become increasingly important for unhoused people. The City of Bend says it has increased overnight winter shelter capacity from a maximum of 60 people to 100.
▶️ Columbia River Circuit rodeo finals in Redmond this weekend
The Columbia River Circuit rodeo finals are happening Thursday through Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Oregon, Washington and Northern Idaho make up the Columbia River Circuit for rodeo competition. Professional athletes can choose which circuit they want to compete in. “This rodeo means a few things. You can win...
▶️ Haystack Reservoir empty due to problem with control gate inside the dam
Haystack Reservoir near Madras is empty and it’s not because of the drought. “Over the past couple of years we’ve had some issues with our emergency gate. We have a regulating gate and an emergency gate,” said Josh Bailey, general manager of the North Unit Irrigation District that maintains the dam at Haystack Reservoir.
▶️ ‘Death Cab for Cutie’ 1st announced show for 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater
“Death Cab for Cutie” is the first announced act set to play in 2023 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. They’ll play on June 17. “The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album “Asphalt Meadows” which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda,” the venue said in the announcement Thursday.
▶️ Hundreds flock to Hydro Flask Seconds Sale, raising money for nonprofits
Hundreds of people lined up around the block at the Hydro Flask headquarters in Bend Thursday for the company’s Seconds Sale. And this was in the middle of a work day. The cashless event, which helps raise funds for local nonprofits, started at noon. But people were lined up well before that.
Bend City Councilors approve recommendations for Midtown crossings project
In 2020, Bend voters passed a bond measure ultimately funding a key city of Bend project known as the midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing. The project focuses on Greenwood and Franklin Avenue under crossings and Hawthorne avenue over crossing. The project would attempt to widen sidewalks, create new biking lanes,...
