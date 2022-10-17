▶️ GoFundMe for family of 2 children killed in trailer fire near Prineville

2 children killed in central Oregon home fire; cause unknown. Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in central Oregon that killed two children. KTVZ-TV reports that members of the children’s family escaped the home near the unincorporated community of Alfalfa during the fire early Saturday. Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames. The children’s ages weren’t immediately released. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Crook County Sheriff's Office.

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO