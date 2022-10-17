ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Custom Grisly Jeffrey Dahmer Gear Being Sold on Etsy

Jeffrey Dahmer is all the rage this spooky season, and while full-blown costumes -- mimicking the serial killer and his crimes -- have been yanked offline, the homemade crowd still has an outlet. Etsy, as it turns out, is hawking a ton of Dahmer-themed gear right now -- stuff from...
TMZ.com

Simone Biles Denounces Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costumes, 'We Ain't Having It'

Considering being Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween? Simone Biles says you better think twice about the costume ... telling people it's NOT okay to wear the 'fit. "im just gon go head and say it," the Olympic gold medalist announced on Twitter on Tuesday, "put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!!"
TMZ.com

Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef

Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
TMZ.com

Kris Jenner Wants Her Ashes Turned Into Necklaces, Kim Wants to Use Bones

Kim Kardashian has big plans for Kris Jenner's hips -- like, the actual bones -- and not to be outdone, her mom wants her own remains turned into dazzlin' accessories. The odd ideas came up on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" -- as Kris is in recovery mode from hip replacement surgery, a 3-way chat with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is what prompts the macabre fashion pieces convo.
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde Posts Recipe to 'Special' Salad Dressing

Olivia Wilde appears to be confirming her "special" salad dressing that a former nanny claims set her ex, Jason Sudeikis, off -- that, or she's just trolling. The actress/director posted an excerpt from rom-com queen Nora Ephron's memoir "Heartburn" -- which touches on a meal she makes ... including a salad. Ephron says there's a unique vinaigrette she'd learned, which Olivia seems to be suggesting might be hers as well.
TMZ.com

Cop This Refurbished iPad Air 2 For Only $199.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Apple day is just around the corner, meaning it's high time to munch on this scrumptious fruit and perhaps get your hands on the Apple product you've been eyeing for so long. If it's an iPad that you want, you can score a refurbished iPad Air 2 for significantly less.
TMZ.com

Killer Horror Movie Memorabilia Up For Auction

Halloween is right around the corner, and some die-hard fans are getting the chance to get their hands on some actual props from their favorite horror flicks. Prop Store online auction house has a ton of gear -- from Freddy to Jason and more -- about to go up on the block, but the prices might scare the you-know-what outta you.

