Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Related
KLTV
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
KLTV
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
KLTV
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
KLTV
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma man recently booked into the Gregg County Jail is one of three charged with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. David Bartlett, 46,of Dill City, OK. was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday. According...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
KLTV
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
Tyler Legacy’s Kenden Pauley had a good game in the Red Raiders’ loss to Mesquite Horn 24-16. But Pauley is our Red Zone Spotlight Player, because although Legacy is 1-6 on the season, he has a team attitude. |. “The prior mayor and the prior people, they were...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
KLTV
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced for the murder of a young mother of two. Catalino Castillo Marin Jr. pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Zach Gilmore, Assistant District Attorney for Smith County, explained the...
Man Accused Of Injuring His Mother During A Disturbance
A 52-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring his mother during a disturbance at their rural residence Monday morning. A Como couple was jailed Sunday night on assault charges following what was reported as a rolling disturbance on State Highway 11 east. Injury to An Elderly Complaint. Hopkins County...
Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
KLTV
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 10:35 on Thursday night, Tyler police were called to a wreck in one of the city’s busiest intersections. The wreck occurred just after 10:30 p.m., according to police. The wreck is listed as a hit and run incident. Our reporter at the scene said that officers are able to move traffic around the wreck, but it is moving slowly.
Family of young Smith County woman finds closure after murderer pleads guilty
TYLER, Texas — After her murderer pleaded guilty Tuesday, the family of a Diamond Samantha Cruz said they now have some closure for a loved one with a big smile, love for her children and warm personality. Cruz, 21, of Tyler, was killed Aug. 9, 2020 at a Smith...
3 men sentenced to more than 20 years each in connection to 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Two men were sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection to the 2017 home invasion and murder of Joey Gipson in Nacogdoches. Another man was sentenced to 25 years in connection to the same murder. Patrick Hughey and Rassium Franklin were sentenced to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery, […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items
According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
KLTV
HeadUp TBI East Texas launched to support those recovering from traumatic brain injuries
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Nacogdoches on Wednesday. The crash happened at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street at around 9 a.m. According to the Police, one person suffered major injuries following the 3-car crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Comments / 1