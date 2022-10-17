National Geographic & Marvel Stores Replace WonderGround Gallery & The Dress Shop at Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs

Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneyfoodblog.com
The 17 Best Restaurants in Disney World in 2023
STOP what you’re doing right now and read this post if you want to eat delicious food on your Disney World trip. 2023 is a big year for Disney World, with new attractions opening, changes happening at the resorts, and so much more. With things like Genie+, Disney Park Passes, and the My Disney Experience app, it seems that there’s a lot of pre-trip research that’s necessary to planning the perfect vacation. But today, we’re helping you out with one big step — your dining! If you’re on the hunt for the BEST restaurants to try at Disney World in 2022…we’ve got your list.
disneydining.com
Disney Springs Bakery Reportedly Exposed for Rotten Food & Employee Discrimination
Walt Disney World Resort is known for its delicious bites and sips spread throughout the property. From Disney Parks to Resorts, and Disney Springs, there is no way for Guests to go hungry. But, a Disney Springs bakery is reportedly being exposed for serving rotten food and employee discrimination. Disney...
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
WDW News Today
PLAY! Pavilion Rumored to Be Cancelled, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening, Disney Executives Begin Corporate Retreat at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/18/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Cast Members Preview MagicBand+ Interactions With World of Color
Select Disneyland Cast Members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The experience was shared on Instagram Stories by the Disneyland Ambassadors. In the short video clips, you can see the MagicBand+ changing colors and flashing lights with the show. Disney...
WDW News Today
New ‘Coco’ Cushion & Youth Dress Debut at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love “Coco” as much as we do, then you’ll be thrilled about the new cushion and youth dress we found themed to the beloved Pixar movie at the Disneyland Resort!. “Coco” Marigold...
WDW News Today
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
disneydining.com
Explore Disney World’s Best BBQ With Big Moe Cason
Earlier this summer, we told you that celebrity Chef Big Moe Cason was coming to Disney World! During his visit, he took a break from his hit show World of Adventure with Big Moe Cason (now streaming on Disney+) and went on a “Cooking With Soul” tour with his daughter Montgomery to experience the best BBQ Walt Disney World has to offer.
WDW News Today
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary Pullover and Sweatpants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s been over a year since the Vault Collection debuted, and it still delivers plenty of nostalgia for Walt Disney World’s history. Two new pieces of apparel inspired by the 20th anniversary celebrations continue the fun!
disneyfoodblog.com
You’ll Either LOVE or HATE Disney’s New Pixar Holiday Collection
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Do you jump for joy when Disney releases a new Spirit Jersey? Get excited, because we just found a new one along with some other matching merch at the parks today!
