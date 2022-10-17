ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Another cold morning before a warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. **Freeze Warning 2 AM - 9 AM Thursday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, and Bertie. **Frost Advisory 2 AM - 9 AM Thursday for Mathews, Gloucester, Williamsburg, James City, York, Newport News, Poquoson, Hampton, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects

A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner

Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Founder of Outer Banks convenience store "Brew Thru" passes away

KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina — According to a Facebook post from "Brew Thru" on October 17th, the founder of the drive through convenience store, Dana Richard Lawrentz, passed away on October 10th, 2022. The post stated that Dana, who some referred to as "Big D", and his wife...
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Firefighters respond to boat fire in Pirate Cove

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the docks of Pirate Cove. A large fishing boat had caught fire and heavy smoke was emanating from it. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire...
DARE COUNTY, NC

