Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Catching up with National Comedian Quincy Carr on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It's been a while since we last saw Quincy Carr on Coast Comedy Live! The Quality Comedy comedian joins Chandler Nunnally on Coast Live to share updates about his newest comedy special from "Dry Bar Comedy," and more of what he's been up to lately.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Another cold morning before a warming trend
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. **Freeze Warning 2 AM - 9 AM Thursday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, and Bertie. **Frost Advisory 2 AM - 9 AM Thursday for Mathews, Gloucester, Williamsburg, James City, York, Newport News, Poquoson, Hampton, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank,...
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
coastalreview.org
State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects
A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
peninsulachronicle.com
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
wfmynews2.com
Missy Elliott celebrated in Virginia with newly named street, key to the city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stretch of road drivers once knew only as McLean Street, is now permanently cemented as Missy Elliott Boulevard. Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street in Missy Elliott's honor. Monday, they made it official. City leaders unveiled...
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake police cancel missing persons alert for woman and 5-year-old
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
wcti12.com
Founder of Outer Banks convenience store "Brew Thru" passes away
KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina — According to a Facebook post from "Brew Thru" on October 17th, the founder of the drive through convenience store, Dana Richard Lawrentz, passed away on October 10th, 2022. The post stated that Dana, who some referred to as "Big D", and his wife...
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
WAVY News 10
Firefighters respond to boat fire in Pirate Cove
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 15, members of the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a boat fire at the docks of Pirate Cove. A large fishing boat had caught fire and heavy smoke was emanating from it. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire...
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.
cbs17
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With nearly 1,300 attempted car thefts reported in Norfolk, Virginia, this year, some local law enforcement agencies are placing part of the blame on a social media challenges encouraging people to steal cars and post about it on online platforms. From Oct. 1 to Oct....
Smithfield PD searching for missing 40-year-old man
According to police, 40-year-old Leondus Holloman was last seen around October 4.
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
Comments / 0