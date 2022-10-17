Halloween is officially in full swing at McDonald’s, now that the beloved Halloween Happy Meal Pails returned to stores on Oct. 18 for the first time since 2016. This year, there are three festive bucket designs up for grabs — McBoo, McGoblin, and McPunk’n — and whether you’re a long-time collector of the vintage goodies, or your collection is just getting started, you’re probably wondering how to get all three Halloween 2022 Pails from McDonald’s. TBH, you’re going to have to get creative, but if you’re up for the challenge, here are some tricks for locking down the limited-edition treats.

