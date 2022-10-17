Read full article on original website
Related
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss vows to stay as home secretary resigns
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” Wednesday as she faced a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Within hours of the defiant statement, her government was teetering on the verge of collapse.
WATCH: U.K. Prime Minister Truss resigns after tumultuous 6-week term
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority. She said, “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I...
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing amid Liz Truss resignation
State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a news briefing on Thursday as Britain deals with fallout of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
China claims right to protect consulate after report of protester assault, U.K. demands explanation
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film
Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Italy's far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern
ROME — (AP) — Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots, said Friday that she and her allies have asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to form what would be Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. Meloni...
New Swedish prime minister presents a 3-party center-right government
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men...
India and United Nations launch environmental lifestyle program ‘Mission Life’
BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government’s flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors...
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking struggling economy
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies don’t further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pakistan's election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan
Officials say Pakistan's elections commission has disqualified the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years from holding public office on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets
Insurers withdraw from fossil fuel projects amid climate change fears
BERLIN (AP) — Insurance companies that have long said they’ll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. WATCH: Big Oil pledged to fight climate change, but do their actions line up?
The COP27 climate conference kicks off in Egypt next month. Here’s what you need to know
In a crucial meeting for tackling the climate crisis, almost 200 countries will come together in Egypt at the start of November for a “Conference of the Parties”, or COP27. You may remember hearing about COP26 in Glasgow about this time last year. It was often hailed as...
WATCH: Biden announces release of 15 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
WASHINGTON (AP) — High gasoline prices are the problem that President Joe Biden keeps trying to fix — and roughly a year’s worth of extraordinary efforts have done little to significantly lower costs. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. With Biden’s latest push Wednesday to...
KRMG
Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads
TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That's despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of attack on hydroelectric plant; reports of missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine president says any attack on Kherson’s Kakhovka dam akin to use of weapons of mass destruction; residents urged to seek shelter in Zaporizhzhia
WATCH: State Department says U.S. will back sanctions against Iran over drone sales
The Biden administration is backing the European Union as it gathers evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine. The EU is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. Russia is...
WATCH: U.S. pledges ‘action’ after drone attack on Kyiv
The Biden administration said it “will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators,” after waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The concentrated use of the drones sowed terror and frayed nerves as blasts rocked...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0