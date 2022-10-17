ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanarightnow.com

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday. Abrams is running again against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in 2018. The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning. Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Kemp derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey," saying she caters to “liberal elites.”
montanarightnow.com

Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
montanarightnow.com

Candidate hopes to break GOP's California losing streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have their sights and money set on controller candidate Lanhee Chen in their quest to recapture statewide office. Chen is a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and says he's an independent manager who can bring order to the state's finances. He faces Democrat Malia Cohen, who serves on a state tax board and previously led the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' budget and finance committee. Chen has raised more money and won the June primary. But he was running against four Democrats who split their party's vote. He faces strong political headwinds in the state, which hasn't elected a Republican statewide since 2006.
wvlt.tv

Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
dicksonpost.com

Candidate announcement: Dr. Jason Martin for Governor

Editor’s Note: The Dickson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@dicksonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot. Dr. Jason Brantley Martin (D) will face Bill Lee on the...
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
Nashville Scene

Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage

Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
dicksonpost.com

Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office

Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Tennessee Lookout

Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
