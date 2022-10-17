Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
williamsonherald.com
What Tennesseans need to know about proposed Constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 state and federal general election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. "Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government, and this November, there will be...
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
montanarightnow.com
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday. Abrams is running again against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in 2018. The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning. Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Kemp derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey," saying she caters to “liberal elites.”
Understanding the proposed amendments to Tennessee Constitution
Voters in Tennessee will see four proposed amendments to the state constitution on their ballots this election season. Election officials are warning voters some of those amendments are lengthy and are advising people to do their research before heading to the polls.
montanarightnow.com
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
montanarightnow.com
Candidate hopes to break GOP's California losing streak
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have their sights and money set on controller candidate Lanhee Chen in their quest to recapture statewide office. Chen is a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and says he's an independent manager who can bring order to the state's finances. He faces Democrat Malia Cohen, who serves on a state tax board and previously led the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' budget and finance committee. Chen has raised more money and won the June primary. But he was running against four Democrats who split their party's vote. He faces strong political headwinds in the state, which hasn't elected a Republican statewide since 2006.
Ready to vote in Tennessee? Here's who's running and how you can cast a ballot
More than one million Tennesseans voted in the 2018 general election, which featured top offices like an open governor's seat and an open U.S. Senate seat. It's time to do it again.
wvlt.tv
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
dicksonpost.com
Candidate announcement: Dr. Jason Martin for Governor
Editor’s Note: The Dickson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@dicksonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot. Dr. Jason Brantley Martin (D) will face Bill Lee on the...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
Southern Christian Coalition stands against trans care misinformation
Pastors, doctors and members of the Southern Christian Coalition gathered at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital Wednesday.
Nashville Scene
Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage
Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
Amendment 2: Creating temporary line of succession for Tennessee governor
Tennessee is the only state that doesn't have a plan if the governor can't perform their duties for any reason. An amendment on the ballot this November would change that.
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
dicksonpost.com
Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office
Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Something old and something new in District 53
Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
Nashville social club owner pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
A Nashville business owner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violating campaign finance laws in connection with a 2016 campaign.
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
‘You are not protecting children’: Vanderbilt transgender clinic supporters call out lawmakers
Upset with what they called "dangerous rhetoric," protesters gathered Wednesday morning outside the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where some gender-affirming surgeries have been put on hold.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
