ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

2022-2023 Golden State Warriors roster

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxJoo_0icWJo7800

A new season of Golden State Warriors basketball will begin on Tuesday, October 18th, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the court as defending champions yet again.

The Warriors are once again considered favorites to emerge from the Western Conference, and have the second-best championship odds at BetMGM, trailing only the Celtics team they beat in the Finals a few months ago.

On the eve of the season, the Warriors locked up rising star Jordan Poole to a four-year, $140 million deal, and also extended Andrew Wiggins’ contract for four years.

Here is the full 2022-23 regular-season roster for the Golden State Warriors:

00 - Jonathan Kuminga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAQYu_0icWJo7800
Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Pre-NBA team: G League Ignite

Position: Forward

Experience: 1 season

Age: 20

Size: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds

0 - Donte DiVincenzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDbpl_0icWJo7800
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Villanova

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: 4 seasons

Age: 25 (turns 26 on Jan. 31)

Size: 6-foot-4, 203 pounds

1 - JaMychal Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAOPB_0icWJo7800
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

College: Alabama

Position: Forward

Experience: 8 seasons

Age: 32

Size: 6-foot-8, 227 pounds

2 - Ryan Rollins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2zVb_0icWJo7800
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Toledo

Position: Point guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 20

Size: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

3 - Jordan Poole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIB1p_0icWJo7800
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: Shooting guard

Age: 23

Size: 6-foot-4, 194 pounds

4 - Moses Moody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1HhA_0icWJo7800
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arkansas

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: 1 season

Age: 20 (turns 21 on May 31)

Size: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

5 - Kevon Looney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIc8U_0icWJo7800
Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

College: UCLA

Position: Center

Experience: 7 seasons

Age: 26 (turns 27 on Feb. 6)

Size: 6-foot-9, 222 pounds

7 - Patrick Baldwin Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kacbt_0icWJo7800
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

College: UW-Milwaukee

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Age: 19 (turns 20 on Nov. 18)

Size: 6-foot-9, 220 pounds

9 - Andre Iguodala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlMHH_0icWJo7800
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona

Position: Guard-Forward

Experience: 18 seasons

Age: 38 (turns 39 on Jan. 28)

Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

11 - Klay Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WHzz_0icWJo7800
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Washington State

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: 9 seasons

Age: 32 (turns 33 on Feb. 8)

Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

16 - Ty Jerome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5ZoJ_0icWJo7800
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

College: Virginia

Position: Guard

Experience: 3 seasons

Age: 25

Size: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

22 - Andrew Wiggins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPkaa_0icWJo7800
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kansas

Position: Forward

Experience: 8 seasons

Age: 27 (turns 28 on Feb. 23)

Size: 6-foot-7, 197 pounds

23 - Draymond Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meALl_0icWJo7800
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan State

Position: Forward

Experience: 10 seasons

Age: 32 (turns 33 on Mar. 4)

Size: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

30 - Stephen Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203LDw_0icWJo7800
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Davidson

Position: Point guard

Experience: 13 seasons

Age: 34 (turns 35 on Mar. 14)

Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

33 - James Wiseman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt6UR_0icWJo7800
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Memphis

Position: Center

Experience: 1 season

Age: 21 (turns 22 on Mar. 31)

Size: 7-foot-0, 240 pounds

33 - Anthony Lamb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gwJR_0icWJo7800
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

College: Vermont

Position: Forward

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 24 (turns 25 on Jan. 20)

Size: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds

(Yes, the Warriors list both Wiseman and Lamb as No. 33).

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy