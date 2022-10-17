2022-2023 Golden State Warriors roster

A new season of Golden State Warriors basketball will begin on Tuesday, October 18th, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the court as defending champions yet again.

The Warriors are once again considered favorites to emerge from the Western Conference, and have the second-best championship odds at BetMGM, trailing only the Celtics team they beat in the Finals a few months ago.

On the eve of the season, the Warriors locked up rising star Jordan Poole to a four-year, $140 million deal, and also extended Andrew Wiggins’ contract for four years.

Here is the full 2022-23 regular-season roster for the Golden State Warriors:

00 - Jonathan Kuminga

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Pre-NBA team: G League Ignite

Position: Forward

Experience: 1 season

Age: 20

Size: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds

0 - Donte DiVincenzo

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Villanova

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: 4 seasons

Age: 25 (turns 26 on Jan. 31)

Size: 6-foot-4, 203 pounds

1 - JaMychal Green

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

College: Alabama

Position: Forward

Experience: 8 seasons

Age: 32

Size: 6-foot-8, 227 pounds

2 - Ryan Rollins

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Toledo

Position: Point guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 20

Size: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

3 - Jordan Poole

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: Shooting guard

Age: 23

Size: 6-foot-4, 194 pounds

4 - Moses Moody

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arkansas

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: 1 season

Age: 20 (turns 21 on May 31)

Size: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

5 - Kevon Looney

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

College: UCLA

Position: Center

Experience: 7 seasons

Age: 26 (turns 27 on Feb. 6)

Size: 6-foot-9, 222 pounds

7 - Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

College: UW-Milwaukee

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Age: 19 (turns 20 on Nov. 18)

Size: 6-foot-9, 220 pounds

9 - Andre Iguodala

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona

Position: Guard-Forward

Experience: 18 seasons

Age: 38 (turns 39 on Jan. 28)

Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

11 - Klay Thompson

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Washington State

Position: Shooting guard

Experience: 9 seasons

Age: 32 (turns 33 on Feb. 8)

Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

16 - Ty Jerome

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

College: Virginia

Position: Guard

Experience: 3 seasons

Age: 25

Size: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

22 - Andrew Wiggins

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kansas

Position: Forward

Experience: 8 seasons

Age: 27 (turns 28 on Feb. 23)

Size: 6-foot-7, 197 pounds

23 - Draymond Green

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan State

Position: Forward

Experience: 10 seasons

Age: 32 (turns 33 on Mar. 4)

Size: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

30 - Stephen Curry

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Davidson

Position: Point guard

Experience: 13 seasons

Age: 34 (turns 35 on Mar. 14)

Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

33 - James Wiseman

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

College: Memphis

Position: Center

Experience: 1 season

Age: 21 (turns 22 on Mar. 31)

Size: 7-foot-0, 240 pounds

33 - Anthony Lamb

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

College: Vermont

Position: Forward

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 24 (turns 25 on Jan. 20)

Size: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds

(Yes, the Warriors list both Wiseman and Lamb as No. 33).