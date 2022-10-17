2022-2023 Golden State Warriors roster
A new season of Golden State Warriors basketball will begin on Tuesday, October 18th, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the court as defending champions yet again.
The Warriors are once again considered favorites to emerge from the Western Conference, and have the second-best championship odds at BetMGM, trailing only the Celtics team they beat in the Finals a few months ago.
On the eve of the season, the Warriors locked up rising star Jordan Poole to a four-year, $140 million deal, and also extended Andrew Wiggins’ contract for four years.
Here is the full 2022-23 regular-season roster for the Golden State Warriors:
00 - Jonathan Kuminga
Pre-NBA team: G League Ignite
Position: Forward
Experience: 1 season
Age: 20
Size: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds
0 - Donte DiVincenzo
College: Villanova
Position: Shooting guard
Experience: 4 seasons
Age: 25 (turns 26 on Jan. 31)
Size: 6-foot-4, 203 pounds
1 - JaMychal Green
College: Alabama
Position: Forward
Experience: 8 seasons
Age: 32
Size: 6-foot-8, 227 pounds
2 - Ryan Rollins
College: Toledo
Position: Point guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 20
Size: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
3 - Jordan Poole
College: Michigan
Position: Shooting guard
Experience: Shooting guard
Age: 23
Size: 6-foot-4, 194 pounds
4 - Moses Moody
College: Arkansas
Position: Shooting guard
Experience: 1 season
Age: 20 (turns 21 on May 31)
Size: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds
5 - Kevon Looney
College: UCLA
Position: Center
Experience: 7 seasons
Age: 26 (turns 27 on Feb. 6)
Size: 6-foot-9, 222 pounds
7 - Patrick Baldwin Jr.
College: UW-Milwaukee
Position: Forward
Experience: Rookie
Age: 19 (turns 20 on Nov. 18)
Size: 6-foot-9, 220 pounds
9 - Andre Iguodala
College: Arizona
Position: Guard-Forward
Experience: 18 seasons
Age: 38 (turns 39 on Jan. 28)
Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds
11 - Klay Thompson
College: Washington State
Position: Shooting guard
Experience: 9 seasons
Age: 32 (turns 33 on Feb. 8)
Size: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds
16 - Ty Jerome
College: Virginia
Position: Guard
Experience: 3 seasons
Age: 25
Size: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds
22 - Andrew Wiggins
College: Kansas
Position: Forward
Experience: 8 seasons
Age: 27 (turns 28 on Feb. 23)
Size: 6-foot-7, 197 pounds
23 - Draymond Green
College: Michigan State
Position: Forward
Experience: 10 seasons
Age: 32 (turns 33 on Mar. 4)
Size: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds
30 - Stephen Curry
College: Davidson
Position: Point guard
Experience: 13 seasons
Age: 34 (turns 35 on Mar. 14)
Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
33 - James Wiseman
College: Memphis
Position: Center
Experience: 1 season
Age: 21 (turns 22 on Mar. 31)
Size: 7-foot-0, 240 pounds
33 - Anthony Lamb
College: Vermont
Position: Forward
Experience: 2 seasons
Age: 24 (turns 25 on Jan. 20)
Size: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds
(Yes, the Warriors list both Wiseman and Lamb as No. 33).
