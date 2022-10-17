Read full article on original website
click orlando
Cocoa man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver, security guard now in jail, records show
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man who pointed a gun at a security guard and a tow truck driver before he was shot is now locked up in the Brevard County jail, the Cocoa Police Department said Wednesday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach...
click orlando
Man found in crashed car dies from gunshot wound, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, deputies said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m. after receiving reports about a car crash.
click orlando
Sumter father faces charge after shooting, killing his son, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A father faces a charge of manslaughter after mistakenly shooting and killing his 19-year-old son earlier this year, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In August, Sumter County deputies responded 2550 County Road 673 in Webster after receiving reports of a shooting, the...
Click10.com
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested
Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested. A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person. A wanted suspect was...
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
click orlando
2nd woman dies after crash that killed West Melbourne teacher, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A second woman is now dead following a crash Tuesday that killed a West Melbourne school teacher when a pickup jumped the curb hitting the two women on the sidewalk, according to Melbourne police. Police identified the second victim Thursday as Megan Grace, 26, of Palm...
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son
A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
villages-news.com
57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone
A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
villages-news.com
Mom wanted on delinquency warrant arrested when she knew she should ‘not be driving’
A mother who was wanted on a delinquency warrant was arrested when she admitted she knew she should “not be driving.”. Mariah Cheyenne Ryle-Nava, 27, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she crossed the center line several times, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was also driving 15 miles per hour under the 45 mph speed limit.
click orlando
Volusia sheriff warns of possible unsanctioned ‘Trucktoberfest’ event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is putting out a warning ahead of a truck event this weekend that’s caused big problems in the past. Officials said the unsanctioned “Trucktoberfest” could bring crowds to Daytona Beach starting Friday and Sheriff Mike Chitwood is using a new law to create an area where there will be increased penalties to keep crowds under control.
click orlando
Man fatally stabs wife in front of son during fight over child discipline in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An argument over how to discipline a child led a man to fatally stab his wife in front of her 10-year-old son Monday before turning the knife on himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
