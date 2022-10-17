ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Click10.com

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested

Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested. A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person. A wanted suspect was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son

A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone

A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Mom wanted on delinquency warrant arrested when she knew she should ‘not be driving’

A mother who was wanted on a delinquency warrant was arrested when she admitted she knew she should “not be driving.”. Mariah Cheyenne Ryle-Nava, 27, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she crossed the center line several times, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was also driving 15 miles per hour under the 45 mph speed limit.
TAVARES, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff warns of possible unsanctioned ‘Trucktoberfest’ event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is putting out a warning ahead of a truck event this weekend that’s caused big problems in the past. Officials said the unsanctioned “Trucktoberfest” could bring crowds to Daytona Beach starting Friday and Sheriff Mike Chitwood is using a new law to create an area where there will be increased penalties to keep crowds under control.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

