WTOP
Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote.
WTOP
Prince George’s County teacher receives Fulbright scholarship
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school teacher has been selected for a prestigious scholarship. Chidi Duru, a teacher and science department chair at Crossland High School in Camp Springs, earned a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.
WTOP
How a Fairfax Co. middle schooler helped plan a spelling bee for Mongolian American students at World Bank
When he was a third grade student in Fairfax County, Virginia, Erdem Dulguun noticed spelling bee posters displayed across the school. The flyers had large bees on them, and because Dulguun loves honey, he thought students would spend time experimenting with bees and making honey. When he showed up to a meeting, though, he immediately recognized the posters had nothing to do about honey and were focused on preparing for a spelling bee.
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III on Wednesday opened the department's new Cadet Corps Training Center in Southeast. The post MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington City Paper
Mary Cheh Is Steaming After Anita Bonds Neutered Her Bill Aimed at Combating Senior Hunger
Helping senior citizens ranks at just about the same level as kissing babies or cuddling puppies for politicians during election season. So, on the surface, it makes sense that At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds is moving legislation aimed at addressing the District’s alarming rate of senior hunger a few weeks before Nov. 8.
WTOP
DC police open new cadet corps training center
Hiring police officers right now is hard. But D.C. police say the revival of the MPD Cadet Corps program has proven extremely popular, and is providing a new source of recruits who can help fill the ranks of an understaffed department bracing for even more departures in the years to come.
WTOP
‘HBCU Roadshow’ at Howard University aims to boost health outcomes for Black Americans
People on the campus of Howard University in D.C. for homecoming this weekend will be greeted on the yard by the Gilead Sciences HBCU Roadshow – an effort to engage students, faculty, staff and alumni with information about sexual health and breast cancer awareness. So why is a global...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
WJLA
DCPS denies high school football player's appeal to play, says 2.03 GPA 'not relevant'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — After a weeks-long ordeal, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) denied an appeal of eligibility for a D.C. high school quarterback to play football at Eastern High School, the district said in a letter Tuesday. DCPS' policy requires student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 GPA on...
NBC Washington
DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages
A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
howafrica.com
Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years
Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WTOP
Faster care for people in crisis: Plan for a new center in Frederick County
Nearly one in five of the patients who go to Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency room in Maryland are experiencing mental health or substance use issues. In order to reduce the burden on the hospital and get patients the care they need, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans for a new “crisis stabilization center” slated to open in 2023.
Hilltop
First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority
After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
WTOP
Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.
After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts
The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
WTOP
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide $500 a month for 2 years
A guaranteed income pilot program launching soon in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide participants with $500 every month, for two years. The city’s program is called ARISE, which stands for Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity. The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to...
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
