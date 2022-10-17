ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote.
WTOP

Prince George’s County teacher receives Fulbright scholarship

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school teacher has been selected for a prestigious scholarship. Chidi Duru, a teacher and science department chair at Crossland High School in Camp Springs, earned a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

How a Fairfax Co. middle schooler helped plan a spelling bee for Mongolian American students at World Bank

When he was a third grade student in Fairfax County, Virginia, Erdem Dulguun noticed spelling bee posters displayed across the school. The flyers had large bees on them, and because Dulguun loves honey, he thought students would spend time experimenting with bees and making honey. When he showed up to a meeting, though, he immediately recognized the posters had nothing to do about honey and were focused on preparing for a spelling bee.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”

“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
Washington City Paper

Mary Cheh Is Steaming After Anita Bonds Neutered Her Bill Aimed at Combating Senior Hunger

Helping senior citizens ranks at just about the same level as kissing babies or cuddling puppies for politicians during election season. So, on the surface, it makes sense that At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds is moving legislation aimed at addressing the District’s alarming rate of senior hunger a few weeks before Nov. 8.
WTOP

DC police open new cadet corps training center

Hiring police officers right now is hard. But D.C. police say the revival of the MPD Cadet Corps program has proven extremely popular, and is providing a new source of recruits who can help fill the ranks of an understaffed department bracing for even more departures in the years to come.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages

A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
WASHINGTON, DC
howafrica.com

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Faster care for people in crisis: Plan for a new center in Frederick County

Nearly one in five of the patients who go to Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency room in Maryland are experiencing mental health or substance use issues. In order to reduce the burden on the hospital and get patients the care they need, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans for a new “crisis stabilization center” slated to open in 2023.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Hilltop

First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority

After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.

After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
beckerspayer.com

CareFirst BCBS loses out on Washington, DC, Medicaid contracts

The council of the District of Columbia voted to approve awarding Medicaid contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar Family Choice and AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., despite protests from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Washington Post reported Oct. 18. CareFirst had argued in social media advertising and through lobbyists that Amerigroup, owned by...
WASHINGTON, DC

