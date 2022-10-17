ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals after eventful Sunday

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Anderson was traded by the Carolina Panthers to the Arizona Cardinals Monday for undisclosed draft compensation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Panthers are getting a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick in return.

Anderson, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jets, signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2020 as one of the first new faces of the Matt Rhule era.

Rhule was fired last week after a 1-4 start and, after a lengthy time of wanting out of Carolina and the team having been shopping him, Anderson followed suit Monday. But not without fireworks.

Anderson was seen getting into verbal altercations with Panthers WR coach Joe Dailey and then sitting by himself on the sideline. Interim head coach Steve Wilks saw enough and sent Anderson to the locker room. That would end up being the last image of Anderson in a Panthers uniform.

The Cardinals did also become in need of a wide receiver as Marquise Brown may potentially miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. They also get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension this week.

In four years with the Jets, Anderson played 62 games and caught 207 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns, including seven in 2017 and six in 2018. In 39 games with the Panthers, he had 161 catches for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

After a career year during the 2020 season — 95 catches, 1,096 yards, three touchdowns — his numbers dropped almost in half across the board to 53 catches, 519 yards and five touchdowns after going from Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold at quarterback and then to Baker Mayfield in 2022. He went without a target against the Rams as the Panthers did next to nothing in the passing game.

