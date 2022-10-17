Read full article on original website
Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
Man in stolen Camaro arrested following high-speed pursuit
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a co-worker’s car and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing earlier this week. Bryace Jones II, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, Jones’ alleged crime spree began […]
72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects
Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
Squatter accused of tearing down vacant home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two […]
2 Wilson & Young Middle School students arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas — Two sixth grade boys at Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested Thursday for a shooting threat made in school Wednesday. According to Ector County ISD, district police discovered the two boys told other students in a cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpack.
Odessa man arrested following drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars following a drug bust earlier this month. Matthew Rodriguez, 28, has been charged with four drug related charges and one count of possessing a stolen firearm. According to an affidavit, in October, detectives with the Odessa Police Department Intelligence Unit received information that a suspect identified […]
MPD searching for theft suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. […]
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
Woman cut with knife she hid under her pillow amid fight with husband
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife and then injured her with a knife she was holding to defend herself. Cory McCraw. 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Interfering with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on October 18, […]
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Suspect in string of robberies sentenced to 15 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that a suspect linked to a string of robberies in January of 2020 was convicted of Robbery by an Ector County jury. 36-year-old Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars; an enhanced punishment because of his 8 prior felony convictions. Calicutt was […]
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
SUV crashes into Midland Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
