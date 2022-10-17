ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Maui Beach House Exudes Midcentury Modern Appeal

This article appears in the August/September 2022 issue of Hawaii Home + Remodeling. When Boyd Construction’s design/build husband-and-wife team of Todd Boyd and Sarah Schmidt purchased a midcentury abode overlooking Kahana Bay, they wanted to update the home while maintaining as much of its original charm as possible. “There’s...
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
Maui housing specialist who helps recently released inmates with reintegration honored

Housing specialist, Jennifer Grancha was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month. She’s been with MEO since 2021 and in her capacity, helps recently released inmates with their transition into the community. Organization leaders say Grancha believes in second chances for her clients, “while taking no excuses.”
BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”. That move...
Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Lawyer sues Romano’s Macaroni Grill over $2 ‘inflation fee’

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - A respected consumer attorney in Hawaii has filed a lawsuit against the popular restaurant chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring. The chain said that...
Real Estate Report: Third quarter Maui home median sales price jumps, number of sales drop

Fidelity National Title and Escrow released its Maui real estate report comparing 2022 and 2021 third quarter results on Friday, Oct. 7. The report showed that the median sales price for residential homes on Maui increased 15% to $1,150,000 in the third quarter compared to $998,500 in 2021. However, the number of sales declined from 1,042 to 813 sales this year – a 22% decrease compared to the same timeframe last year.

