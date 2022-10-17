ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A TikToker is facing backlash from parents after his video about a baby screaming during a '29-hour flight' went viral

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuFQQ_0icWIlMK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EW0u_0icWIlMK00
The user, @balubrigada, posted a video of him reacting to a child crying on a flight.

@balubrigada on TikTok.

  • A TikToker posted a video reacting to a child crying during his 29-hour trip to Berlin.
  • Commenters under the video said they thought that young children should not travel on long flights.
  • Parents responded to the video, saying it was "judgmental" towards families who fly with young kids.

A TikToker who filmed his reaction to a child's non-stop screaming on a plane during what he called a "29-hour flight" has received criticism from parents who say that viewer reaction to his clip was "judgmental" and insensitive.

TikToker Henry Beasley, who posts under his band's TikTok handle, @balubrigada, posted the video earlier this month and it currently has 12.5 million views. Beasley captured his bemused reactions as the child continuously screamed in the background. An on-screen caption on the post read, "Rate my 29-hour flight to Berlin."

@balubrigada

Hey babe, how was your flight?

♬ original sound - Balu Brigada

Beasley wryly noted the child's "great projection," and rated his "stellar performance" and "incredible stamina" a "10/10."

Many commenters sympathized with Beasley.

"Honestly there should be kid-free flights and kid flights," said one, while another suggested that "they shouldn't let kids on flights longer than 4 hours."

But in the days after the video was posted, several TikTokers offered a rebuttal, arguing that he should have been more sympathetic to the parents of the child.

@lindseymariecolor_ #stitch with @balubrigada ♬ original sound - Lindseymariecolor

"I know it sucks when there's a screaming baby on a plane, but I promise you that no one is more miserable than the parent of that child right now, because they're the ones who are having so much anxiety and stress that they can't calm their baby down," said one user .

"This is a you problem, not a them problem," said another TikToker , who posts videos about running a diaper business and raising her daughter. She added a caption under her post that read, "there are kids who need to take flights as well."

@earthandpebble #stitch with @Balu Brigada ♬ original sound - Earth & Pebble | Cloth Diapers

Another TikTok user who typically posts videos about child-rearing criticized commenters under Beasley's video who said they would not want to travel on a long-haul flight that had young children on it.

"There are so many people in this comments section who are saying they would pay extra for kids-free flights, and please, pay extra for kids-free flights. Make the flights with the kids cheaper and just only allow parents with kids so we can all help each other," she said, adding, "we can all just have a compassionate, kind, loving flight, without people who are judgmental and horrible toward these tiny human beings who have a right to public transportation."

@bluehairedseminarian #stitch with @balubrigada ♬ original sound - mattie mae

Beasley did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Most airlines don't have official guidelines related to infants crying on flights, but there have been reports of parents being reprimanded by airline staff when their babies cried for extended periods of time. In one case, a mother reported being asked to leave first class because of her screaming child. In May 2016, JetBlue launched a promotional flight in which passengers were offered a 25% discount on their next ticket each time they heard a child cry, Today reported .

Videos about children crying on flights often go viral and lead to debate on TikTok. In March, a man named Parikshit Balochi went viral for filming a group of passengers singing to calm a crying baby on a flight. Balochi told Insider he documented the moment in response to the commonplace controversy around parents flying with their children.

"There's no doubt that crying babies are irritating on a flight," he said at the time, adding, "You've got to have some tolerance."

"It's only a child," he continued. "It's not the end of the world."

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 31

Influance
3d ago

This has got to be the softest generation I've ever seen in my life. They act like the man was seen turning around and smacking the child when all he did was record the screams and post it. Which is probably something this guy dubbed and posted for likes and fame. This child did NOT scream for no "29 hours," if it did, it'd probably be dead time the flight was over. People believe anything they see on Social Media.

Reply(1)
16
Charlie Mason
3d ago

Posting a video regarding your feelings about a child that is loud (for whatever reason) shouldn't recieve backlash. A kid crying, isn't the best sound. A kid screaming, isn't the best sound. You know that going on a flight. So you bring entertainment for your child, if you're a considerate parent. I treat people the way I want to be treated. if I went on a flight, I wouldn't want to hear or deal with other people's kids. So I try to make my kids as comfortable as possible so that others don't have to feel uncomfortable. People are super sensitive. Kids aren't perfect. Do your best & move on.

Reply
8
Dizzy Detour
3d ago

After 29 hours I'd be upset too even if it was my kid. I have enough respect for others to not bring wee ones on planes or in movies for that matter.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Elle Silver

Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend

A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
Daily Mail

'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
Insider

Insider

634K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy