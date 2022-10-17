ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts and George Clooney admit their improvised insults went 'too far' in their new rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

By Keyaira Boone
 3 days ago
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been trading laughs for years. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts improvised insulting jokes in their new movie "Ticket to Paradise."
  • Other actors in the scene were surprised by how harsh they were with each other.
  • "We're still friends. Don't worry," Roberts said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show."

Insider

Insider

