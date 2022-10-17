Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions
Six weeks are in the books, and several teams have already made a change at the quarterback position, whether due to injury or ineptitude. Some backups have flourished after stepping into the spotlight (SEE: New England's Bailey Zappe), while others have floundered (Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett). Today, I'm taking a look...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers
We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL
RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason
A number of accomplished running backs are set to hit free agency in the 2023 NFL offseason, but their current teams don't have to say goodbye after this season. If a ball carrier has established himself as a key cog in the offensive machine, why allow him to even entertain the idea of playing elsewhere? Instead, give him a new contract!
NFL
Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status
For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks heading into Week 7. Before we...
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. The former second overall pick added...
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 7: HAIKU EDITION! Josh Allen reclaims No. 1 spot; Aaron Rodgers' slide continues
This week, we're breaking away from our normal QB Index formatting to present our ranking of all 32 starting signal-callers in haiku form. Why? Here's a better question: Why not? Let's go. NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 6 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into...
NFL
Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. A sixth-round pick in 2006, Walker played his first seven years with the Niners, mostly buried on the depth chart before moving to Tennessee, where he became a go-to target.
NFL
NFL's five best offseason trades/free-agent signings: Unbeaten Eagles struck gold on pair of savvy pickups
Last week, I examined the most disappointing trades and free-agent signings from this past offseason. Today, after big performances from several offseason acquisitions over the weekend, I'm feeling a bit more positive. Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, here are the five best offseason pickups (arranged in alphabetical...
NFL
NFL exec Troy Vincent: 'We're not going to back off of protecting the quarterback'
The 2022 season has so far had its fair share of crucial roughing-the-passer penalties, and the topic was discussed at Tuesday's Fall League Meeting in New York. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there was a "healthy" and "spirited" conversation surrounding that specific penalty during the football operations session. Vincent, however, maintained that the league will continue to prioritize the protection of quarterbacks.
