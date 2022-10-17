Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
CBS Austin
Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing
Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+ band festival lineup.
CBS Austin
Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!
The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Pippy!
Whether you're carving pumpkins or handing out candy, this pup would be the perfect Halloween companion. Katie Kennedy from Austin Humane Society is here to tell us about adoptable dog, Pippy! Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their forever home. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
The 36th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour Showcases Nine Architects Oct. 22-23
Austin, tx — The 36th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour returns October 22-23, 2022. Showcasing design excellence, the beloved autumn Austin event is a self-guided tour of both new and newly renovated homes designed by local architects. The nationally recognized Homes Tour returns to its popular in-person format this year following virtual and hybrid tours in 2020 and 2021.
CBS Austin
UT's new Big Bertha II was made by hand in Austin and ready to rumble
AUSTIN, Texas — Its rumble is as big as Texas. It leads the rally cry for hundreds of thousands of fans. And now, after a hundred years, the legacy of an iconic drum will have new life!. We’re talking about Big Bertha, a giant bass drum that leads the...
CBS Austin
Two Austin bars make Esquire Magazine's '32 Best Gay Bars in America' list
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin bars made the Esquire Magazine's list of the "32 Best Gay Bars in America." Rain on 4th and Cheer Up Charlies are on the list. Rain is a popular gay nightclub that hosts weekly events including bingo in downtown Austin off of West 4th Street between Lavaca and Colorado streets. Esquire’s Market Editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas said the outside deck area is perfect for catching fresh air and scanning the mixed crowd.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
tpr.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
CBS Austin
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers
Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
Due to Adderall shortage, some Austin residents are rationing their medication
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of individuals being frustrated and struggling to get their Adderall prescriptions filled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed there's a nationwide shortage of the drug. Many pharmacies throughout Central Texas, along with the residents and patients who take Adderall for ADHD, are feeling...
Texas Teacher Caught On Camera Throwing Student Against Wall
The school, however, is denying that any "abuse" occurred.
Mozart’s 2022 Holiday Light Show tickets now on sale
This year, Mozart's is offering reserved seating and free general admission, with the return of the festival-style Bavarian marketplace.
Hutto bakery looks to change name and expand menu with espresso drinks, savory treats
Cookies, Cupcakes and More has a selection of treats ready to go in its display case each day. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Big changes are in the works at Hutto bakery Cookies, Cupcakes and More, but the business will still sell its signature baked treats. This is according to Darrian Noel...
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
University of Texas led team drills into area producing ‘the largest earthquakes on the planet’
Off the coast of Japan, one of the most dangerous fault zones on Earth has become the focal point of a decades-long research project done by the University of Texas and more than a dozen other countries.
