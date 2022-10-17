AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin bars made the Esquire Magazine's list of the "32 Best Gay Bars in America." Rain on 4th and Cheer Up Charlies are on the list. Rain is a popular gay nightclub that hosts weekly events including bingo in downtown Austin off of West 4th Street between Lavaca and Colorado streets. Esquire’s Market Editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas said the outside deck area is perfect for catching fresh air and scanning the mixed crowd.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO