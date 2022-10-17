ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing

Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!

The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Pippy!

Whether you're carving pumpkins or handing out candy, this pup would be the perfect Halloween companion. Katie Kennedy from Austin Humane Society is here to tell us about adoptable dog, Pippy! Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their forever home. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The 36th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour Showcases Nine Architects Oct. 22-23

Austin, tx — The 36th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour returns October 22-23, 2022. Showcasing design excellence, the beloved autumn Austin event is a self-guided tour of both new and newly renovated homes designed by local architects. The nationally recognized Homes Tour returns to its popular in-person format this year following virtual and hybrid tours in 2020 and 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin bars make Esquire Magazine's '32 Best Gay Bars in America' list

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin bars made the Esquire Magazine's list of the "32 Best Gay Bars in America." Rain on 4th and Cheer Up Charlies are on the list. Rain is a popular gay nightclub that hosts weekly events including bingo in downtown Austin off of West 4th Street between Lavaca and Colorado streets. Esquire’s Market Editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas said the outside deck area is perfect for catching fresh air and scanning the mixed crowd.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers

Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy