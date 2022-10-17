Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington
Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
D.C. attorney general opens investigation into Republican governors’ relocating migrants to the capital
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has opened an investigation into whether southern border state governors misled immigrants as part of what he called a “political stunt” to transport them to Washington. Racine told ProPublica and The Texas Tribune his office is...
Washington Post comes out against DC bill allowing noncitizens to vote
The Washington Post’s editorial board on Monday said it opposes a Washington, D.C., council bill that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, calling it a “radical” and “bad idea” that runs into a myriad of issues. The editorial board, which has opposed similar...
Democrat Rep. David Trone: Service, legislation are reelection bid focus in redrawn district
Looking up the steep hill from Douglas Zaruba’s house on Summit Avenue in Hagerstown, you notice two things: a Ukrainian flag and a campaign sign for David Trone for U.S. Congress. Zaruba received help from the congressman’s office earlier this year when sponsoring a Ukrainian refugee. An expected 90-day response from U.S. Citizenship...
Pence advocates for ‘healthy doses of civility’ as Georgetown speech draws protests
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday bemoaned the growing intolerance for opposing views in U.S. politics as a few dozen students walked out on his speech at Georgetown University. “It seems like every day a new story breaks that says big media, big government, big tech or big business...
Blackwell School Site In Texas Designated National Historic Site
A Texas schoolhouse created to segregate Mexican American children has been designated a national historic site. President Biden signed the Blackwell School National Historic Site Act on Monday to add the Blackwell School site in Marfa, Texas, to the National Park System. “As a nation, we must face the wrongs...
Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race
When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
