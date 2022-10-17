ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for a New Senator in Washington

Patty Murray is ineffective as Washington's senator. She favors non-citizens over those who are in our country through legal means. Murray is soft on crime. The news is full of stories reporting criminal aggression against innocent merchants. Acts of violence are not brought to justice. Murray's votes have directed the...
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Blackwell School Site In Texas Designated National Historic Site

A Texas schoolhouse created to segregate Mexican American children has been designated a national historic site. President Biden signed the Blackwell School National Historic Site Act on Monday to add the Blackwell School site in Marfa, Texas, to the National Park System. “As a nation, we must face the wrongs...
MARFA, TX
Chronicle

Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race

When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
WASHINGTON STATE

