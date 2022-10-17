ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business

A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
BRONX, NY
roi-nj.com

KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County

The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Netflix's 'The Watcher' Films In Rye, Report Says

A new Netflix show, "The Watcher," was filmed in Westchester County despite its storyline taking place in New Jersey, the CTInsider reports. The show, which was released on Thursday, Oct. 13, is based on a real-life family that began receiving threatening letters from an unknown person after moving to their dream home, according to the CTInsider.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Busy Exit on I-287 In Elmsford To Close For Paving

An exit ramp on a much-used Westchester highway will close soon to allow for roadwork. The I-287 westbound ramp to Exit 2 ((State Route 9A) in Elmsford will close on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 a.m., and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m., according to the New York Department of Transportation.
ELMSFORD, NY
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Opens New York Luxury Apartments

Emerson is part of a master-planned project on the Hudson River and features residential, office and retail space. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental development arm of Toll Brothers Inc., has opened Emerson, a 188-unit, 234,000-square-foot luxury apartment community located at 203 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The property is the newest installment in the Edge-on-Hudson master-planned luxury community.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
BRONXVILLE, NY
Time Out New York

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Free Weekend Shuttle Bus across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge through October 30

The Hudson Link weekend shuttle bus service across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will no longer be free after Sunday, October 30. At 3.6 miles, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge features one of the longest shared-use paths in the United States. Located on the northern side of the bridge’s westbound span, cyclists and pedestrians encounter six scenic overlooks, interpretive signage, and public art as they cross the Hudson River. Food, restrooms, and other amenities are available at each landing in Rockland and Westchester counties.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle

Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

