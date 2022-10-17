The Hudson Link weekend shuttle bus service across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will no longer be free after Sunday, October 30. At 3.6 miles, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge features one of the longest shared-use paths in the United States. Located on the northern side of the bridge’s westbound span, cyclists and pedestrians encounter six scenic overlooks, interpretive signage, and public art as they cross the Hudson River. Food, restrooms, and other amenities are available at each landing in Rockland and Westchester counties.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO