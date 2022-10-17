Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Washington Examiner
Israel rejects Ukraine’s request for military aid after Russia's threat
Israel has refused a Ukrainian request for air defenses against the barrage of Russian attacks enabled by Iranian drones. “Israel will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday. “We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done in the past.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 54-yard hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline
The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 54-yard hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
Washington Examiner
FBI agent under fire in Hunter Biden saga rejects GOP request to testify
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down evidence about the Hunter Biden investigation is rejecting congressional Republicans' requests to testify. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a key line of inquiry...
Washington Examiner
North Korea fires artillery barrage into bordering seas
North Korea fired an artillery barrage into the seas on its western and eastern borders, South Korean officials say. The shells were fired near the sea border of the two countries, according to Reuters. North Korea fired 100 rounds from its western sea border and 150 from its eastern sea border just one day after South Korea began its annual military drills to increase military readiness, according to South Korean officials.
Washington Examiner
Environmentalists are living in a clown world
Suppose I asked you to picture an environmental champion. Who would come to mind? Perhaps a youth activist, such as Greta Thunberg, or the infamous politician Al Gore. Maybe a celebrity, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, or a more traditional conservationist, such as Jane Goodall. There are a number of environmental heroes from all walks of life that one could point to if given the directive. While no one asked, Politico Europe just offered a foul suggestion: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Washington Examiner
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
Washington Examiner
China’s leader-for-life, and America’s diminished military, raise risk of war over Taiwan
It has been described as "a coronation." At a weeklong Chinese Communist Party national congress this month, Xi Jinping, 69, secured an unprecedented third five-year term while consolidating enough power so that he can likely secure a fourth or even fifth term, if he wants it. Speaking on the opening...
Washington Examiner
White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'
The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
Washington Examiner
Iranian schoolgirl dies after beaten for refusing to sing pro-regime song: Report
A schoolgirl in Iran allegedly died in a hospital after being beaten by security forces for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem in a classroom as anti-regime protests sweep the nation. Asra Panahi, 16, was at the Shahed Girls High School in Ardabil on Thursday when security forces raided the...
Washington Examiner
Biden's energy policy is empowering the West's enemies
The story of how the Biden administration crippled American energy production is well known, as are the disastrous consequences of those actions. Yet those same energy policies have also played a critical, albeit much less known, role in advancing the president’s foreign policy. As soon as he was elected,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of attack on hydroelectric plant; reports of missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine president says any attack on Kherson’s Kakhovka dam akin to use of weapons of mass destruction; residents urged to seek shelter in Zaporizhzhia
Washington Examiner
‘Bring on the Durham report’: GOP says Trump-Russia investigation report will reveal FBI abuse
Republicans and conservative media outlets are turning their attention to John Durham’s impending report following his second high-profile court defeat, arguing the special counsel’s expected tome on his investigation of the Trump-Russia investigators will reveal further FBI malfeasance. A jury found Russian national Igor Danchenko not guilty this...
Pakistan's election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan
Officials say Pakistan's elections commission has disqualified the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years from holding public office on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee finds Trump lawyer to deliver subpoena
The Jan. 6 committee has tracked down a lawyer to deliver a subpoena to former President Donald Trump, a member of the panel said on Thursday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) made the announcement in a conversation with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, an interview that took place after reports indicated the House select committee was having difficulties finding a lawyer willing to accept the subpoena.
