Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Trump Doubles Down On Undermining Own Defense In E. Jean Carroll Case
Trump argued he was protected as president to verbally attack a journalist who accused him of rape. Now he's repeating the attacks as a private citizen.
Just A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Climate Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Washington
Ukraine war - latest: Kherson dam at risk of ‘catastrophic’ attack, Zelensky warns
Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.“Russia is preparing [to attack] at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. According to our information, the aggregates and dam of the Kakhovka HPP were mined by Russian terrorists.“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear.”Earlier, Mr Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on...
Tensions ease in Chad after day of violent protests
Tensions eased in Chad on Friday following a day of unprecedented violence at protests that left around 50 people dead across the country. Chadian Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo put the official toll at around 50 dead, saying most fatalities occurred in N'Djamena and the cities of Moundou and Koumra, while more than 300 people were injured in the violence.
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue.
This is America: How my son taught me to embrace dwarfism
This Dwarfism Awareness Month, a mom reflects on how her son makes her see differences in a new light.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv threatens to ‘hit back even harder’ if Russia destroys Kherson hydroelectric dam
Office of Ukraine president says Vladimir Putin is ‘trying to scare everyone’ after nuclear blackmail ‘did not work’
Comments / 0