League City, TX

A Missing Texas Teen Was Found in Nebraska. Police Found His Dead Mother in Trunk of His Car

Authorities say that Michelle Roenz was found dead in the trunk of a car driven by her 17-year-old son, Tyler A Texas teenager has been arrested after authorities say they found him driving through Nebraska with his mother's body in the trunk of his car. Tyler Roenz, 17, and his 49-year-old mother Michelle Roenz were reported missing on Thursday. According to documents obtained by ABC-13, Tyler's father contacted police after he found blood and a human tooth in the garage of their home in Humble, Texas. Tyler's father then followed a trail...
HUMBLE, TX
The Independent

Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas

Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'They cut their bodies in half at the waist.' Devastated mother of one of four murdered friends found dismembered and dumped in Oklahoma river tells how they were shot 'multiple times' with one victim's arm 'chopped off' to 'send a message'

The four men who were found dismembered and dumped in an Oklahoma river earlier this month were cut in half at the waist and had their limbs chopped off, DailyMail.com can reveal. The bodies of Mark, 32, and Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered...
OKMULGEE, OK
Chron.com

Willie Nelson talks with Uvalde victim's family during Beto "Vote 'Em Out" rally

Texas music icon Willie Nelson offered words of comfort to the family of a Uvalde shooting victim during a performance at a Beto O'Rourke rally Sunday night. The Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace captured the poignant moment on Twitter. Nelson, 89, was wrapping up his set at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, when he spotted the family of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 students killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before leaving the stage, Nelson, who lost his 33-year-old son to suicide in 1991, took a moment to talk directly to the family.
UVALDE, TX
HipHopDX.com

Z-Ro Arrested On Gun Charge Following Traffic Stop In Houston

Houston, TX – Z-Ro is currently being held in the Harris County Jail after police discovered a weapon in his car during a traffic stop in his native Houston. In a post to his official Facebook account on Friday (October 14), Harris County Constable Mark Herman revealed that the rapper, born Joseph McVey, had been pulled over in the 7500 block of N Sam Houston Pkwy W. Z-Ro, who is a convicted felon, immediately identified himself and informed the arresting officers that he was in possession of a firearm.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
