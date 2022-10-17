Read full article on original website
WNEM
Flint Township Police searching for missing man last seen in September
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say 31-year-old Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving his home on Scenic Vue Dr. in Flint Township on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2022. According to police, Jones told his...
abc12.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
WNEM
Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting, police say
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 900 block of N. Porter Street. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on fugitive considered armed, dangerous
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. Demario Dontrell Allen, 31, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody, and failure to appear on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
WNEM
Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
Coworkers of slain Flint Family Dollar security guard recall fatal shooting
FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.
Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder wants case thrown out over leaked polygraph test
The long-delayed trial of Floyd Galloway – the man accused of killing missing woman Danielle Stislicki – faces a new challenge as the defense tries to have the case thrown out due to a previously leaked polygraph test.
fox2detroit.com
Police detail video of Macomb County veterinarian caught abusing German Shepherd
MACOMB TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on 29 Mile Road on Oct. 12 for an animal abuse complaint. That's when deputies were told about a video posted on Youtube showing a 52-year-old man yelling at a German Shepherd and putting his hands on the dog.
2 injured in Marion Township crash
MARION TWP., MI—The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office said two people were injured in Marion Township following a crash at the intersection of Maple Grove and Deckerville roads. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding the crash involving a 2020 Chevrolet...
Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer
UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan campground
Deputies say that the death is believed to have been accidental.
