ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 900 block of N. Porter Street. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for information on fugitive considered armed, dangerous

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. Demario Dontrell Allen, 31, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody, and failure to appear on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
WNEM

Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

2 injured in Marion Township crash

MARION TWP., MI—The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office said two people were injured in Marion Township following a crash at the intersection of Maple Grove and Deckerville roads. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding the crash involving a 2020 Chevrolet...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy