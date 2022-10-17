Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
Recognizing pregnancy and infant loss during the month of October
October is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month—a time to honor and remember those who have lost a child during pregnancy or lost a child in infancy. San Antonio Metro Health’s Healthy Start program is committed to creating awareness this October. The Healthy Start program is a free program that offers families quality services and resources for healthy pregnancies and healthy births.
KSAT 12
Spike in illnesses threatening hospital beds, but’s not because of COVID-19, doctors say
SAN ANTONIO – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, other respiratory viruses are back in large numbers. Doctors warn that cases of the common cold and flu are nearing peak levels from previous years much earlier. San Antonio usually sees high cases in late December or early January, according...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, according to San Antonio police. At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress. Police said...
KSAT 12
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera.
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man says he was slashed on face
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on the East Side. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Copeland Drive. The man, 26, could not give...
KSAT 12
Mexican tradition honors African-American civil rights leader
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African-American Community Archive and Museum (SAACAM) now has a traditional Mexican ofrenda in its courtyard to pay tribute to the life of civil rights leader and respected educator Dorothy Price Collins. Teresa Van Hoy, professor of history at St. Mary’s University, said SAAACAM...
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host has died. Russell Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, passed away following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma, his wife confirmed on a social media post.
KSAT 12
2 men injured in shooting at East Side intersection, said SAPD
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while sitting at an intersection on the city’s East Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The men were sitting in their car at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Houston St. when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting, according to police at the scene.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
KSAT 12
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
KSAT 12
One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for robbing San Antonio Twin Liquors, threatening shooting, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for robbing a Twin Liquors store and threatening to open fire, according to court records. Clifton Leonard, 37, was booked on Thursday and charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Leonard is accused of stealing a bottle of...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Flies, stagnant water, moldy ice machine earn 3 restaurants critical health violations
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Mexican restaurant with a list of health violations nearly as long as its menu topped the list of low-scoring restaurants in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door report. Health inspectors also made an Asian restaurant toss out spoiled food, and a sea food...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was targeted in a shooting while walking on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Police...
KSAT 12
PETA calls for ban on puppy mills in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling on New Braunfels City Council to ban the sale of dogs and cats obtained by commercial breeders at city pet stores. PETA sent a letter to the council on Wednesday following a meeting on...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven
SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen witnesses boyfriend’s car crash through FaceTime
SAN ANTONIO – A local teen had to call for help early Friday morning after witnessing by way of FaceTime a car crash involving her boyfriend on the city’s far Northwest Side. Sierra Martinez says she and her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, were taking...
KSAT 12
VIA employee art exhibit showcases more than 100 entries
SAN ANTONIO – VIA is back with its employee art exhibit for a 10th year. More than 100 entries were made by VIA employees and their family members. “It’s a creative outlet for our employees to showcase their talent,” said VIA spokeswoman Lorraine Pulido. VIA’s administrative building...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who disappeared on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
KSAT 12
Passenger ejected in rollover crash along Loop 1604 on Northwest Side; 2 fled to call for help, SAPD says
A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash along Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, causing two people to flee the scene to call for help, according to San Antonio police. Officers said speeding is believed to have caused the Friday morning crash, which happened on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, between Bandera and Braun roads.
