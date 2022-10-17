ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Recognizing pregnancy and infant loss during the month of October

October is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month—a time to honor and remember those who have lost a child during pregnancy or lost a child in infancy. San Antonio Metro Health’s Healthy Start program is committed to creating awareness this October. The Healthy Start program is a free program that offers families quality services and resources for healthy pregnancies and healthy births.
KSAT 12

One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges

San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD investigating after man says he was slashed on face

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on the East Side. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Copeland Drive. The man, 26, could not give...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mexican tradition honors African-American civil rights leader

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African-American Community Archive and Museum (SAACAM) now has a traditional Mexican ofrenda in its courtyard to pay tribute to the life of civil rights leader and respected educator Dorothy Price Collins. Teresa Van Hoy, professor of history at St. Mary’s University, said SAAACAM...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men injured in shooting at East Side intersection, said SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while sitting at an intersection on the city’s East Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The men were sitting in their car at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Houston St. when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began shooting, according to police at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4

There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

PETA calls for ban on puppy mills in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling on New Braunfels City Council to ban the sale of dogs and cats obtained by commercial breeders at city pet stores. PETA sent a letter to the council on Wednesday following a meeting on...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA employee art exhibit showcases more than 100 entries

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is back with its employee art exhibit for a 10th year. More than 100 entries were made by VIA employees and their family members. “It’s a creative outlet for our employees to showcase their talent,” said VIA spokeswoman Lorraine Pulido. VIA’s administrative building...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man who disappeared on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

